Ariela Weinberg: Planning to Set Up Ex Leandro with Biniyam's Ex Tsion?

Recently, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre had an important sit-down with their exes.

Yes, their exes. Ariela's ex-husband, Leandro, and Biniyam's ex-girlfriend, Tsion.

The focus of the conversation ended up being whether Biniyam had cheated on his ex.

But hordes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were quickly shipping Leandro and Tsion.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre say cheers

Cutest preemptive double date ever?

That's what fans have been saying for over a week now, ever since Ariela and Biniyam sat down with Leandro and Tsion.

Tsion, of course, isn't just Biniyam's ex-girlfriend. She's also his dance partner.

photo of Biniyam Shibre dancing with Tsion

Ariela openly speculated to the camera that he invited Tsion to hang out with them in order to exact revenge upon Ariel.

Biniyam's insecurities, and perhaps some awareness of his own failings as a partner, had made him resentful of Leandro's visit.

If his goal in inviting Tsion to dinner was to get revenge on Ariela ... it backfired.

Tsion about Leandro - ex-husband?

Tsion was surprised, as many in Biniyam's life were, to learn that Ariela is still friends with her ex-husband.

It's not a surprise that it was an amicable divorce, but more of a cultural attitude about exes.

However, Tsion quickly noted that Leandro was "cute." To the camera, Leandro returned the compliment with enthusiasm.

Ariela Weinberg asks if her fiance cheated on his ex

Eventually, the question of why Biniyam and Tsion are no longer together came up.

Ariela ended up asking Tsion, point blank, whether Bini had cheated on her when they were dating.

The answer was ... yes.

Tsion suspected her ex of cheating on her

At least, Tsion suspected him of cheating but could never prove it.

This makes her the second of Biniyam's exes to have accused him of cheating ... and we've only heard of two exes.

Between that and how Biniyam chooses to treat Ariela, including a lack of communication and often being away from the house, is history repeating itself?

Biniyam Shibre - Tsion is an extremely jealous person

For his part, of course, Biniyam simply claimed that Tsion is a "jealous person."

That's interesting, because he has described his ex-wife in the same way.

Ariela says that she herself is a jealous person. Maybe Biniyam just has a type?

Ariela Weinberg to ET Oct 2020 (same room)

"Your husband’s X is extremely beautiful and she likes your X… hook them up," a commenter recently told Ariela.

"She is beautiful and kind," Ariela replied, speaking of Tsion.

"But," she revealed, "she is taken."

Ariana Weinberg on Season 3

Tsion isn't just "taken," either.

In May, Tsion took to her own Instagram to announce that she is engaged.

Ariela even congratulated her on the good news at the time.

Ariela Weinberg Lives Her Tie Dye Dreams

Fans have wondered what the endgame could possibly be for Ariela and Biniyam.

For a while, Ariela has insisted that she plans to live with Biniyam and Avi in Ethiopia.

However, a number of facts don't add up ... including Leandro picking up on how it's not really "home" to her.

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg tease Season 3 of TOW

Ariela and Biniyam were recently spotted in New York City and were even described as filming together.

That makes it sound like they might be trying for a K-1 visa, though that remains unclear.

What we know for sure is that Ariela had to take Avi to the US for surgery ... but that she and Biniyam are clearly still together.

