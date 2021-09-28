Anna Duggar Spotted Outside Courtroom with Gross Husband. Why is She Smirking?

We've got an Anna Duggar sighting, folks.

We've also got many questions surrounding Anna Duggar.

But the pregnant mother of six was spotted outside of an Arkansas courthouse on Monday, her right hand seemingly grabbing a hold of her husband's arm and an unexpected smirk plastered across her face.

You can see what we mean below, courtesy of a photo snapped by a pedestrian who then uploaded it to Redddit:

This appearance marks the first time Anna has been seen in public since Josh Duggar got arrested in late April on two charges of child pornography possession.

Yesterday afternoon, Josh and his team of lawyers tried to argue at a hearing that certain pieces of evidence should not be permitted at his trial in November.

According to various outlets, however, Duggar was shot down at every legal turn.

The trial is scheduled to begin on November 30 and Josh was unable to convince a judge that the case should be dismissed. Probably due to all the evidence against him.

The former reality star is accused of downloading sexually graphic pictures and videos of children under the age of 12.

He allegedly did so from his work computer in the spring of 2019 and he allegedly did so despite the presence of software on this computer that alerted his wife every time Josh accessed an X-rated website.

And why was this software in place?

Because Josh previously confessed to cheating on Anna and also to molesting his own sisters as a teenager, at one point claiming he was addicted to pornography.

In the wake of her husband's arrest, Anna has remained silence.

She hasn't released a single statement.

However, numerous reports have indicated that she's standing strongly and proudly by Josh's side, even spending many nights in bed with Josh while he's relegated to the home supervision of court-appointed guardians.

How is this possible? How has Anna not filed to divorce her seemingly disgusting and evil husband?

"Divorce is never going to be a first option [for Anna]," a family friend told Fox News this summer. "It's going to be a last, last resort."

The insider added of Anna's willingness to stay married to Josh, despite countless reasons not to:

"That is the kind of wife she is and the kind of person she is and the kind of family that they are.

"She and his family are going to stick by him no matter what."

This may be true, but other sources have claimed that Anna is feuding with her in-laws, blaming everyone around her for the downfall of Josh and her immediate family.

She also apparentlly thinks Josh is innocent.

This is true in the legal sense... until Josh is proven guilty in a court of law.

But what we've read about the case against Duggar is truly abysmal.

The FBI seized Josh's computer at the time it raided his used car dealership and reportedly discovered:

A two-plus minute video of two naked, prepubescent girls engaged in sexual activity ... who were then sexually assaulted by an adult male.

A zip file of 65 images of a prepubescent female, between of age 7 and 9, without any clothes on, showing her private parts.

Josh is accused overall of downloading over 200 sexually explicit photos of minors as young as 18 months old in total.

A federal agent who testified at a court in hearing win May also spoke about one series of videos and said it was “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine."

The agent even noted the screensaver on the desktop allegedly used to view child porn was a photo of Josh with Anna and their kids.

Absolutely heinous all around -- if these allegations are true.

Anna, meanwhile, is due with the couple's seventh child in November.