Anna Duggar Left Out of Family Photo as Her Kids Pose With Jim Bob & Michelle!

Looks like the ongoing feud between Anna Duggar and her in-laws might be even more complicated than we thought.

At first it appeared that the two warring factions simply couldn't agree on how to handle the latest scandal involving Anna's depraved husband, Josh Duggar.

Now, however, it seems that the problems run deeper, and they might involve some major disagreements about how to properly raise Josh and Anna's six kids.

In the months since Josh was arrested on child pornography charges, Anna has reportedly been by his side nonstop.

The problem is, she's basically ditched her kids in order to do so.

Under the terms of his parole, Josh can't live with minors, so he's been holing up with some associates of Jim Bob's while he waits for his trial to begin.

And insiders say that Anna has decided to prioritize spending time with her disgraced husband over raising her children.

Josh is living with the Reber family of northwest Arkansas, a group of unfortunates who may have pressured by Jim Bob into taking Josh into their home as he awaits trial.

The Rebers were reportedly hesitant to begin with, but insiders say the situation has turned out even worse than they expected for two reasons:

Josh got his trial postponed from July to November, and Anna is spending much, much more time at the Reber home than they anticipated.

And what becomes of the couple's six kids during Anna's frequent conjugal visits?

Well, there's been a lot of speculation about that matter, and it seems that her various family members have been taking turns on brood duty.

For the most part, the kids have been staying with Anna's sister, but Jim Bob and company have been lending a hand as well.

And it seems Josh's parents want the world to know that they still have a relationship with Anna's kids.

The photo below appeared on the family's official Facebook page.

As you can see, Anna's not present in the pic -- but her kids are.

“Quite a few of us made it out to @farmlandadventuresnwa for a great day of family fun!” reads the caption for the post.

“It still feels like summer outside, but the giant corn maze sure did get us in the mood for fall!" it continues.

"The pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm animals, pig races, nine-acre maze, and play area all made for some happy, tired kids … and adults! Can’t wait to go back!”

On Reddit and elsewhere, Duggar critics were quick to point out that Anna appears to have been snubbed by her in-laws once again.

Either that, or she's so fixated on spending as much time as possible with Josh that she'll even pass her kids off to her enemies if she has to.

Complicating matters even further is the fact that Anna still lives in a windowless shack on Jim Bob and Michelle's property.

"She still lives in the warehouse on Duggar land but isn't particularly welcome at the main house at the moment," a source recently told The Sun.

"She has been pointing the finger at everyone else for what has happened to Josh, she's falling out with family members and isolating herself."

We guess it's a good thing that Jim Bob and Michelle have maintained relationships with Anna's six kids.

But it would be even better if those kids had a single trustworthy adult in their lives.