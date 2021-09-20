Angelina Pivarnick Reveals REAL Reason She Filed For Divorce From Chris Larangeira

From the moment they exchanged vows, it was clear that Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira's marriage would not be lacking in the drama department.

The insanity began at the wedding reception, where Angelina's bridesmaids delivered a speech that left her running from the room in tears.

It took about a year, but eventually, the dust settled from that debacle, and Angelina made peace with JWoww and company.

But by then, Pivarnick's marriage was already on the rocks, and it looked as though she and Chris might not make it to their first anniversary.

They managed to reach that milestone -- but just barely.

In January of 2021, Angelina filed for divorce from Chris.

To the surprise of many, the couple eventually called off the divorce, but it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing in the months since.

Anyone who's been watching the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- a rather small group, if recent reports about the show's ratings are any indication -- knows that these two are still experiencing quite a few ups and downs.

Hell, the season began with Chris moving out on Angelina and taking up residence at his mother's house.

As their trip to the Poconos progressed, however, Chris and Angelina actually reached a more stable place in their relationship.

In fact, when Chris was presented with evidence that Angelina had cheated on him, he refused to accept it, instead insisting that his wife would never be unfaithful.

To be fair, the proof wasn't entirely convincing, but Chris didn't even know what the controversial footage consisted of, as he refused to even look at it.

So what exactly is going on with these two?

Why did Angelina file for divorce, and what's the state of her marriage these days?

Well, it can be tough to say, as the current season of Shore was wrapped filming back in February, and Chris hasn't been making many appearances on Angelina's Instagram page in recent months.

In fact, you have to go all the way back to July 16 to find the guy, and even then, it's a pic that was snapped back when the two of them were filming together in the Poconos.

But with a couple like Angelina and Chris, sometimes no news is good news.

When there's drama between these two, it tends to spill over onto social media, so this period of relative quiet might actually be a good thing.

Insiders say their relationship is still on a stable footing, but both parties admit that they still have a lot of work to do.

As for what motivated Angelina to file for divorce, sources close to the couple say she simply couldn't stand the non-stop bickering.

These days, however, the Larangeiras are attending couples therapy together and finding ways to work out their differences that don't involve screaming matches.

Angelina says she decided to give the relationship a second chance because of her love for Chris, and the fact that he's been a part of her life since childhood.

“I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend,” she once told People magazine.

“We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

Angelina isn't exactly known for her emotional stability, but it seems that she's fully committed to making her marriage last -- even if that means changing her volatile ways.