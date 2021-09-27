Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd: New Couple Alert!

They say everybody's working for the weekend, but it seems like Angelina Jolie doesn't need to put it any effort at all!

Allow us to explain:

On Saturday night, the iconic actress was spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and walking to her car in the company of R&B legend in the making the Weeknd.

Now, we don't want to jump to conclusions and assume that these two are boning, but on the other hand that's exactly what we want to do.

Do famous, wildly attractive people just go to dinner and then walk to their cars together and not go home together to engage in some A-list sexy time?

Probably! But what's the fun in that?

This is the second time in recent months that Ms. Jolie and Mr. Weeknd have been spotted dining together.

Again, that's no guarantee that there's anything romantic happening, but let's dive into this situation and try to get to the bottom of what's really going on:

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad Pitt way back in 2016, but it doesn't look as though she was in any rush to move on.

After all, the woman has six kids and a still-thriving acting and directing career to keep her busy.

As for The Weeknd, well, Angelina would make an impressive addition to the roster of legendary hotties he's been with.

He dated Bella Hadid for a while in the early years of his career.

After that, he climbed the celebrity relationship ladder even higher and dated Selena Gomez following one of her many breakups with Justin Bieber.

But the Weeknd is not the kind of guy who relies on famous partners to boost his public profile.

In the years since he parted ways with Selena, his star has risen higher than ever.

He performed solo during last year's Super Bowl halftime show (declining to rely on a parade of celeb cameos, as so many previous performers have), and he kicked the crap out of Adam Sandler in one of the most memorable scenes from 2020's instant cult classic Uncut Gems.

Not that Angelina wouldn't be interested in the guy if he hadn't ascended to A-list status, but it seems there's a serendipitous convergence of goals going on here, as a source tells Radar Online that the Weeknd is "definitely focused on getting to the movie business" and "has the new HBO series he's starring in."

We're sure his interest in Angelina goes beyond his career goals, but it doesn't hurt to date one of the most revered actor-directors in Hollywood when you're looking to break into the movie biz.

While Jolie and the Weeknd -- real name Abel Tesfaye -- did the thing where they put a few feet between them as they walked through the parking lot, onlookers say they left little doubt about the nature of their relationship.

"They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]," one source told Radar.

So we could be on the verge of one of confirming one of those hot Hollywood couples that seems surprising at first, but makes perfect sense the more you think about it.

Our hearts go out to the many, many people who wish they were boning one or both of them.