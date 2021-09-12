Amy Duggar: My Family is Toxic! And I'm Done with Them!

Amy Duggar sees no reason to bother pretending at this point.

The 34-year-old niece of Jim Bob Duggar has been outspoken for years about estrangement from her mostly evil family, typically shrugging off the fractured relationship and wishing her relatives the best.

Until Josh Duggar got arrested, that is.

Until Josh Duggar got arrested on child pornography charges, that is... to be more accurate and disgusting.

Ever since this development in late April, Amy has thrown passive aggressive shade at her cousin on a pretty frequent basis.

She basically called the guy a monster this summer.

On Friday, meanwhile, Amy posted yet another cryptic message on Instagram that didn't name any of the Duggars specifically -- but might as well have, if we're being honest.

"It's okay to cut off toxic family for your own well being," reads the meme that has now gone viral.

"Amen & Amen. It's not easy, but necessary," King captioned her post.

Amy is the daughter of Jim Bob's older sister, Deanna.

She married husband Dillon King in September 2015 and the couple welcomed their first child, son Daxton Ryan, on Octoberer 9, 2019.

The mother of one never appeared on 19 Kids and Counting or the spinoff Counting On, choosing instead to stay on the sidelines live her life outside of the spotlight.

However, ever since Josh got taken into federal custody this spring, Amy has clearly felt a need to speak out in strong terms.

At one point, Amy indirectly urged Anna Duggar to leave her cheating, dishonest and immoral husband.

"Ladies, please don't go through life trying to be as small, silent, accommodating and convenient as possible," Amy previously said, almost definitely talking directly to Anna.

"Speak your mind even if your voice shakes. Don't subscribe to extreme forms of modesty, own your beauty, intelligence and energy.

"Be fierce and unapologetic, always."

Amy, who sounds as if she may spill ALL the Duggar tea somewhere down the line, also addressed the accusations against Josh a couple months ago.

As you very likely know by now, Josh allegedly downloaded material of minors under the age of 12 engaged in explicity sexual acts.

In one truly awful example, Josh supposedly watched footage of an 18-month old getting raped.

"My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims," Amy said in response to the arrest and scandal. "It breaks my heart...I really hope justice is served."

She continued:

"I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light.

"If you're going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served."

Concluded Amy back then:

"To look at my little guy who is 19 months old... my heart and my brain cannot comprehend that. It blows my mind.

"It's heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It's so evil.

"I want nothing to do with it."