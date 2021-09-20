Amy Duggar: I Wish I Could Rescue Josh's Wife and Children!

For several years now, Josh and Amy Duggar have been the biggest black sheep of the Duggar family, the outcasts who are cited as cautionary tales to any other Duggars who exhibits aberrant or rebellious behavior.

Of course, Josh deserves to be treated like a pariah, while Amy's only crime was occasionally making Jim Bob uncomfortable.

Anyway, in the months since Josh was arrested on child pornography charges, Amy has made certain that the world knows exactly how she feels about her predatory cousin.

While she usually stops just short of mentioning Josh by name, Anna has not shied away from discussion of her family's latest scandal.

While she's mostly been diplomatic in her remarks, Amy has made it quite clear that she never trusted Josh.

And not only is she upset with Josh's behavior, Amy believes her entire family is toxic -- an assertion that most people would undoubtedly agree with.

Many in Amy's position might give in to the temptation to spike the football and boast about the fact that the family who cast them out has now been exposed for some of the most appalling behavior in the history of reality television.

But Amy's not doing that.

Instead, she's keeping the focus on the victims, and expressing her hope that taking predators like Josh off the street might allow those poor souls to begin the healing process.

"If there was ever such a thing as a genie granting wishes one of my wishes would be: that I could care, rescue, and protect all the children who are neglected and abused," reads a meme posted by Amy over the weekend.

"That I could afford and have a house big enough to provide for them in every way possible, from diapers to college and vehicles," it continued.

"To give them a safe haven."

Obviously, Amy didn't mention Josh by name, but judging by the reactions to the post, she didn't need to.

Her followers were well aware that our society's most vulnerable members were on Amy's mind as a result of the recent, shocking events involving her family.

Unlike so many other Duggars, Amy has demonstrated a willingness to speak about the situation openly, but thus far, she's remained diplomatic in her comments.

“At the moment I have no comment to make. I’m kind of speechless, we just hope it’s not true," she said shortly after Josh's arrest.

“I spoke with several of my cousins after we heard about the arrest. We’re in shock, but we don’t want to think the worst of someone, you want to think the best," Amy continued.

“If it is true it would absolutely devastate a lot of people.”

Shortly thereafter, Amy expanded on her feelings with the help of a meme.

She shared a photo of a balloon tethered to a brick, along with a caption reading:

"It's okay to cut off toxic family for your own wellbeing."

Again, her followers were able to read between the lines, and several of them offered some poignant observations regarding Amy's tense relationship with her family.

"'Family over everything' doesn't apply to every family. Some of us are here to break generational curses, set boundaries, and stand up and do what's right for our own sanity, our children, and future generation," one person commented.

"Deffffffs some of your fam. I know that’s right girl!!!" another added.

"It's not only okay, it's NECESSARY for your physical and emotional well being," a third chimed in.

Obviously, the latest Josh scandal is the sort of thing from which families never fully recover -- but fortunately, it seems that Amy won't allow herself to be broken by her cousin's disgusting deeds.