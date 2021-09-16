Amelia Hamlin to Scott Disick: We Are Never, Ever, Ever Getting Back Together!

It's been less than a week since Amelia Hamlin dumped Scott Disick.

And while some 20-year-olds would probably be consumed by doubts and second thoughts at this stage, something tells us that Amelia is confident she made the right decision.

As you probably recall, the relationship imploded when Scott Disick messaged Younes Bendjima on Instagram.

Younes also dated Kourtney, and it seems that Scott was hoping that his ex's ex would join him in a round of slut-shaming trash talk.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote to Younes, along with a photo of Kourtney making out with Travis Barker during a recent vacation.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied.

He later posted screenshots of the exchange on Instagram, along with a caption, reading, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Needless to say, Amelia was less than thrilled by the revelation that her boyfriend was still so emotionally invested in his ex.

She made the right move by promptly kicking him to the curb, but it wasn't long before a new challenge arose:

Insiders say Scott wants to get back together with Amelia.

He sees the Younes incident as a minor bump in the road, and he's convinced that Amelia will get over it eventually.

Fortunately, it seems that Amelia has every intention of standing her ground.

And she's sending Scott a message by simply cutting off all communication with him.

“At the moment, she’s concentrating on herself,” a source close to the situation tells Life & Style.

“She’s been getting so much male attention since breaking up with Scott and messages from hot guys with verified Instagram accounts have been sliding into her DMs,” the insider reveals.

“If the right guy comes along, she’s not going to turn him down.”

As for Scott, he's apparently admitted that he made a major mistake -- which is rare for him -- but he still doesn't understand why his Instagram shadiness should be a deal-breaker.

"He for sure regrets messaging Younes, but the problem with social media is that you can’t turn back time,” says the source.

In the past, Scott has demonstrated an incredible knack for weaseling his way back into the hearts of women who have kicked him to the curb.

Fortunately, it seems that Amelia has a lot of supporters in her corner, and all of them are urging her not to get back together with her toxic ex.

Hamlin's mother, Lisa Rinna, didn't like Scott from the start, so she's particularly overjoyed by this situation,

Insiders say Lisa is now hoping that Amelia will date Harry Styles.

There's no reason to believe that that relationship might actually happen -- in fact, it doesn't appear that those two have ever met -- but Lisa's optimism about her daughter's future is a sign of how happy she is to have Scott out of the picture.

In addition to being 18 years older than Amelia, Disick is quickly gaining a reputation as one of Hollywood's biggest sleazeballs.

It's unclear if there's any truth to the accusation that he's been grooming these very young women he dates -- but either way, he's not the kind of guy you want in your daughter's life.