Amelia Hamlin: Real Reason She Dumped Scott Disick Revealed!

Well, it's official.

After less than a year together, Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have broken up.

Put more precisely, Amelia dumped Scott after he publicly embarrassed her.

But was the recent controversy involving Disick's baby mama the only reason for the breakup? Not quite ...

In fact, according to talkative insiders, that incident was just the straw that broke the camel's back.

As you may recall, Scott messaged Younes Bendjima last week in the hope that Kourtney's most recent ex would join him in mocking her for engaging in a bit of PDA with Travis Scott during a recent trip to Italy.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote, along with a pic of the happy couple.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro," Younes replied, making his feelings toward Scott abundantly clear.

He also posted a screen shot of the exchange so that the whole world could revel in the evidence of what a douche bag Scott is.

Lots of people expressed disappointment with Scott in the days that followed, and it seems that Amelia was one of many who was unimpressed with his behavior.

“The final straw for Amelia and Scott was obviously the DM that Scott sent to Younes about Kourtney,” a source close to the situation tells Hollywood Life.

“However, things between them were already on the fritz and this breakup was coming at some point regardless of Scott’s DM," the insider adds.

"The relationship had just run its course and Amelia was already thinking about breaking up with him before this whole situation unfolded in the public eye."

So yeah, it sounds like the relationship was already fizzling out, but the Kourtney-DM situation pushed Amelia over the edge.

"But when Amelia found out about the DM, she knew it was time to call it quits," the source says.

"Right now, she’s not holding onto any hope at a reconciliation, she’s simply looking to move on with her life and enjoy being single for a bit.”

As for the possibility of a reconciliation, it seems that Scott and Amelia are of two very different minds on that matter.

“Amelia literally just called off things with Scott so she’s not in the mindset of getting back together,” the source, adding that Amelia will be attending New York Fashion Week, which begins on Saturday.

“She’s enjoying her time with friends and is looking forward to NYFW.”

“Scott believes that his relationship with Amelia is over for now but he also believes it is not over forever,” a second source tells the outlet.

“He often goes through a handful of breakups before it’s official and he feels that he and Amelia still have some unfinished business," the insider continues.

"Currently, in Scott’s eyes it is in a holding pattern to where he expects that there is still a chance to fix it and continue it as we get closer to the holiday season. So, in Scott’s perspective there is still a pulse.”

The insider notes that reconciliations have been a part of every one of Scott's relationships:

“Scott has a huge ego and every recent relationship he has had has had multiple breakups and makeups,” the source says.

“In his eyes he feels like he still has a chance to make it work again.

"Whether or not that happens clearly leans on Amelia’s feelings, but Scott’s feelings are that he will get her back, no one can tell him differently.”

Well, obviously her feelings might change, but right now, it seems that Amelia is pretty happy to be single.

And we know her parents are happy that she and Scott are officially over!