Amelia Hamlin: I Don't Miss Scott But I DO Miss His Kids!

We have all had a week or so to celebrate Amelia Hamlin dumping Scott Disick.

He keeps wasting the time of teenage girls who are half his age. This creepy behavior, like Scott, is getting old.

According to reports, Amelia was so done with his nonsense even before Scott's bitter DMs were leaked.

But there's just one thing that she misses about her manchild ex: his kids.

An inside source opened up to Life & Style about how Amelia Hamlin is adjusting to the breakup.

According to the insider, she does sometimes feel "nostalgic" about the relationship, which spanned nearly a year.

The two did have "fun times" and enjoyed "amazing trips" together, the source acknowledged.

But looking fondly upon the past is not the same thing as feeling regret for leaving it behind.

The insider shared that Amelia "has been doing well" with the split.

Additionally, the source added that she has been "staying strong" rather than chasing any urges to go running back to him.

The insider confirmed that Amelia "still believes" that she made the correct choice.

Dumping scott "was the right thing to do," the source explains of her perspective.

"And," the insider added, Amelia "has no regrets."

That said, the source admitted that Amelia "does miss" Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

One of the things -- be it a benefit or a drawback -- about dating a DILF is that they come with kids included.

In this case, it was a benefit, as the insider affirmed that "she developed a close bond with [them]."

These days, Amelia is living the single life as a ridiculously beautiful 20-year-old model.

According to the source, she is currently "focusing on the positive."

That includes "her booming career and hanging out with friends."

Recently, Amelia's world has been tied up with New York Fashion Week.

According to the insider, this has served as a "good distraction" amidst the breakup.

Throwing yourself into your work is a classic way to deal with life changes, though it's only a bandaid.

But just because Amelia is handling this split with maturity and grace doesn't mean that everyone is.

We are referring, of course, to her ex.

Scott Disick didn't see this coming ... and he's reportedly not taking it well.

A separate inside source shared that Scott is currently "heartbroken" after being dumped.

Apparently, Scott "wasn't expecting" Amelia to "dump him."

The insider reported that Scott is "desperately trying to win her back."

Reports have said that Amelia was already headed to splitsville in her heart before Scott's DMs were leaked.

The source confirmed that the romance "had been a little bumpy over recent months."

The insider added, however, that Scott's childish message to Younes Bendjima "is the straw that broke the camel's back."

Yet another source of course acknowledged that Amelia “wasn’t happy about the DM leak."

According to the insider, "She questions whether Scott still has feelings for Kourtney."

"And," that source emphasized, Amelia "doesn’t like the idea of being dragged into their feud.” Who does?