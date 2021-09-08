Amber Portwood Fires Back at Andrew Glennon: You're a Liar! Give Me Full Custody!

Amber Portwood is adamant that she has never hit her son.

And now she's hitting back against the recent allegation that she did, indeed, lay violent hands on three-year old James.

In the legal sense of the term, that is.

In court papers obtained this week by The Sun, the Teen Mom OG cast member requested that ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon be held in contempt of court -- meaning he could face jail time or a fine -- because he uploaded a cryptic, accusatory post about Amber in late August.

Amber is also demanding primary custody of the former couple's toddler.

"On or about August 25, 2021, Mother informed Father that the parties’ child had a spot on the inside of the lip that appeared to Mother as a canker sore or cold sore," these legal documents read.

"Mother took pictures and sent it to Father."

We detailed this same incident back when it happened.

After Portwood told Andrew about this alleged sore, Glennon posted the following message.

"You hit your baby boy? ... Really?!"

Andrew doesn't mention the MTV personality; nor does he directly say she committed the act cited below.

HOWEVER...

"Father posted a statement on social media accusing Mother of hitting the parties’ child, and then subsequently deleted the post… screenshots of his post were made public," continues Amber's filing, per The Sun.

Porrtwood claimed Glennon's statements “directly violate the provisions of the Mediated Agreement adopted on October 23, 2019 and the provisions of the Indiana Parenting Time Guidelines."

The mom of two alleged his statements are “false and defamatory” and were specifically made to “harm Mother and her reputation.

Portwood and Glenno met when she was doing Marriage Boot Camp with Matt Baier -- and a short while after that, she was pregnant.

The couple split up over two years ago, however, after Portwood got arrested for allegedly attacking Andrew with a machete.

Glennon told authorities at the time that the two got into an argument after they missed a fireworks show.... and Portwood blamed Andrew for it... and then he was forced to lock himself in a bathroom to get away from an irate Amber.

He was cradling James in his arms at the time.

Amber reached a plea deal awhile back and avoided jail time, but she has been battling Glennon ever since for custody of their child.

In this recent filing, Amber accused Andrew of posting photos of James on social media, which is a “direct violation of the Mediated Agreement.”

She has been trying to go through the courts of late to earn more time with the three-year old, having asked in February for overnight visits with the kid.

Portwood is also mom to daughter Leah, 12, with ex-fiance Gary Shirley.

On Tuesday's season premiere of Teen Mom OG, Amber admitted that she isn't close to her first-born.

"Leah and I are still struggling with our relationship," Amber told cameras.

"My relationship with her has changed a lot. I haven't seen her in quite some time."

"All I do is text Leah all the time," Portwood added on air. "I don't get anything back. Never. Not anymore."

After showing the receipts of multiple text messages she had sent to Leah, Amber admitted it had been "a long time" since she had spoken with her daughter.

"I can't count the days," she said.

"It's just going to make me more depressed. I don't understand why I'm getting treated this way right now. I'm not going to give up on her."