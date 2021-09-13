Alexei and Loren Brovarnik Reveal Name of Baby #2, Home from NICU!

Last month, 90 Day Fiance fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed Baby #2.

The birth of their second child came with some bittersweet news, however.

The baby, nicknamed "Babyboten" at first, was born prematurely, and spent weeks in the NICU.

Now, not only is he home from the hospital, but his loving parents are announcing his name!

Loren Brovarnik shared new photos on her Instagram.

In them, she poses with her husband, Alexei, and their sons.

While Loren holds Shai, Alexei is holding their newborn.

The photos also included a look at their second son, looking comfy and adorable.

"And then there were 4!!!" Loren captioned the images.

She announced: "Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK."

First of all, Asher is a wonderful name and an uncommon one in this day and age.

Many of the comments, including the one from fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth Potthast, noted this.

In addition to excitement over his name, however, much of the focus was on him being able to come home for the first time.

As we reported at the time, baby Asher -- then known only by his "Babyboten" nickname -- was born via C-Section on Monday, August 16.

At 5 pounds and 7 ounces, he wasn't a large baby but technically fell within the "normal" range for newborns despite having come early.

However, the baby whom we now know as Asher had medical issues and had to spend time in the intensive care nursery.

It is unclear what "complications" required Asher's admission to the NICU.

However, clearly, those three weeks (22 days) of intensive care by specialized healthcare workers paid off.

He is now at home with his loving family, and Loren and Alexei no longer have to sign in to visit their own son.

Shai was also born during this pandemic.

(Yes, if you want a measure of how long this has already dragged on, Loren had a baby, recovered, got pregnant again, and had Baby #2 during COVID)

As fans may recall from early 2020, Shai also had to stay in NICU for a short time, having been born with a true knot (a complication with his umbilical cord).

Fans are overjoyed that the couple was able to bring their newborn home this weekend.

While healthcare is always the most important thing, a close second is the bonding between family members.

This is about Loren and Alexei bonding with their son, but it's also about Shai bonding with his baby brother.

Shai is 16 months old, putting him in the toddler range.

He is likely old enough to understand a lot of what was happening, and to be eager to meet his baby brother.

Now, that wait is finally over. For someone who isn't even one-and-a-half, 22 days feels like an eternity.

Loren and Alexei are fan favorites for a reason, in part because their love is so genuine.

Loren in particular is known for having real, raw moments with fans on social media, as she did as she shared her postpartum struggles last month.

We hope that the healing can begin for the whole family -- emotionally and physically.