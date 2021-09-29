Alana Thompson: Hey, Everyone, Meet My Much Older Boyfriend!

Alana Thompson said in a recent interview that she no longer wants to be known as Honey Boo Boo because she's moved way on from that period of her life.

We totally get it and we're proud of the former Toddlers & Tiaras star for taking such a step.

However, Thompson does want the world to know something important about her life:

She's finally found someone to call her just Honey.

Yup, Alana Thompson has a boyfriend.

The 16-year old mentioned this fact over the summer in an interview with Teen Vogue, and prompt research eventually revealed that his name is Dralin Carswell.

Now, meanwhile, we've learned that Carswell is s 20 years old.

Thompson just went Instagram official this week with him, too, posting a romantic picture of the couple holding hands with the word “BAE” written over the snapshot.

Alana simply captioned the photo, “spooky season,” along with several jack-o-lantern pumpkins that matched the background painted to look like the Halloween decoration.

Thompson and Carswell have been together for most of the year.

As more information comes out about their relationship, however, more and more followers are expressing concern about the age difference between Alana and Dralin.

“This is disgusting,” Philadelphia Magazine‘s editor at large, Ernest Owens, wrote on Twitter. “No 20-year-old ADULT have any business ‘dating’ a 16-year-old CHILD.”

Other social media users agree.

“Honey Boo Boo should not be dating a 20 year old,” someone else Tweeted, adding:

“The fact that he’s a 20 year old senior … doesn’t make it better. It actually makes it worse.”

In the wake of this backlash, Thompson has gone ahead and deleted her BAE photo.

Thompson, of course, has been through more drama than almost every other teenager out there.

She was thrust into the spotlight years ago as a child beauty pageant contestant on a TLC reality show.

Her mom, June Shannon, then fell into a hardcore drug habit and got arrested and ditched her daughters for a boyfriend who only helped fuel said drug habit.

Alana confronted her troubled mother this spring, crying on an episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption while making it clear just how hurtful Shannon's behavior over the last few years has been.

In general, though, Alana is trying to look ahead.

“I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I’m not anymore,” Alana told Teen Vogue in response to jer haters.

“There are so many folks on my Instagram that do not like my nails or my eyelashes. But I do not care.

"As long as I like myself, I’m good.”

As for those awful body-shamers?

“Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I’ll never get body shaming,” Alana told the same publication, much to her credit.

“I don’t ever look at people and I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I was like her … because I don’t ever wish to be like nobody. I am my own person.”

“I know I’m beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so … I don’t care,” Alana said. “I mean, to myself I was a pageant queen.