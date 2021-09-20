Adele Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Rich Paul!

There has been tremendous speculation about Adele's love life, including alarming hookup rumors.

Fortunately, all of those questions are now being laid to rest ... mostly.

Adele just went Instagram official with her previously rumored boyfriend.

Congratulations are in order!

On Sunday, September 19, Adele -- like so many other celebs -- had some new photos to share.

She took to her Instagram to show off her look ... but one of her pics featured a plus one.

Adele captioned the eye-catching image with a red heart emoji and no verbal commentary.

The man with her in the photo is Rich Paul.

He is a 39-year-old sports agent.

It has been rumored for some time that he and Adele are dating.

Given the emoji caption, the lack of alternative explanations, and the preexisting reports, this seems like confirmation.

Going "Instagram official" doesn't always mean a big announcement or PDA.

It can, and often does, simply mean an affectionate couples photo to confirm what many already knew.

Adele looks gorgeous, either in color or in black and white.

But as eye-catching and appealing as her outfit and jewelry were, what really caught people's eyes was her smile.

Maybe she was just doing an extra good job of posing for the camera, but perhaps it was her company that filled her with joy.

Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports.

He ranks number nine on Forbes' list of the world's top 10 most powerful sports agents, a real list that exists.

For those of us to whom that list doesn't mean much, here are some eye-opening details:

Paul is the agent for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and John Wall.

Even I recognize a couple of those names, which tells me how famous these athletes are.

Though wealth estimates can be iffy, Paul has an estimated net worth of $46 million.

Adele's estimated net worth is several times that, give or take.

But many fans will find reassurance to know that she's dating a successful and age-appropriate 8-digit millionaire.

Ever since her divorce, there were whispered fears among fans that she'd fall for some boy toy who wanted her money.

Adele didn't actually finalize her divorce from Simon Konecki until March of this year.

The two share custody of Angelo, their eight-year-old son.

At the time that the divorce was finalized, Adele and her rich pal, Rich Paul, were not yet dating.

As recently as May, despite having been casually linked with Adele, Rich insistd that he was "not dating."

He added that he was "single" at the time.

Two months later, in July, a very credible report from People said that Rich and Adele were casually dating.

Clearly, neither Adele nor Rich are prepared to share the details of their current relationship.

Obviously, things have progressed beyond the state of things in July.

For that matter, things are farther along than they were last week -- since they're now being open enough to share a photo.

In due time, we're sure that Adele and Rich will open up more.

For now, they're likely just enjoying each other's company in some capacity.

We're happy for them both and we wish them well.