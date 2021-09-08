90 Day Fiance The Other Way Spoilers: Which Season 3 Couples Are Still Together?

90 Day Fiance sometimes spoils itself without meaning to. It's hard to keep people's real lives a secret.

But not every couple on this season of The Other Way is as transparent.

While some stars are in America, others are almost ghosts outside of their on-screen storylines.

Let's take a look at everything that we know about the Season 3 couples and the fates of their relationships:

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are OGs of this series.

Out of three seasons of this spinoff, they have appeared on all three.

But given the promos and their first episode of Season 3, it looked like it could be their last.

Jenny's visa renewal was denied, according to an email that she received.

With Sumit continuing to refuse to marry her despite his past promises, she flipped out.

The idea that he would expect her to leave for months and then return as a "tourist" was absurd and hurtful.

Sumit acted as if marriage was not an option, even though it is -- seemingly the only option.

He feels inexplicably beholden to his parents' wishes, and they refuse to give him his blessing to marry.

The one piece of good news is that the email turned out to be a glitch, and Jenny's visa extension was approved.

This season is going to be filled with shenanigans as Jenny and Sumit scheme to stay together without marrying.

They are also going to try to win over the approval of Sumit's controlling, toxic parents.

Whether or not that's a worthwhile endeavor is moot; Sumit seems incapable of making decisions on his own.

We don't know everything that will unfold for Jenny and Sumit, but we do know some things.

First, they are still together -- as of very recent interviews (interviews given many, many months after filming ended).

Second, that it is claimed that they are married, but they have not confirmed it due to their NDA.

Another familiar couple is Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre.

They are one step ahead of Jenny and Sumit, in that they became engaged at the very end of Season 2.

Just as Jenny received a promise ring, Ariela received an engagement ring ... with a value of less than $1.

This season, we have seen Biniyam's childish jealousy on full display.

The Leandro drama is ... very silly, and has left some fans divided.

But we know that real drama is coming -- when Ariela has to take baby Avi to New Jersey for delicate hernia surgery.

According to what little was shared in the teaser, it looks like there was a lot of contention.

Ariela is heard saying something about "never" returning to Ethiopia.

And as of this week, Ariela appears to still be in the United States.

Ariela shared that she is receiving help for her TMJ issues from a dentist in Manhattan.

While it's possible that she received this help and took photos months ago and only now shared them ... that's a bit of a leap.

Considering that eyewitnesses recently spotted her in New York, it seems likely to assume that she's still there.

But Ariela was spotted with Biniyam just a few weeks ago, also in New York, which raises more questions.

The two have also recorded interviews side-by-side, giving out mild spoilers in the same way as Jenny and Sumit.

So not only are they clearly still together, some fans suspect that they are filming again for the franchise -- perhaps for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance?

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are one of the franchise's most beloved couples.

This season, they are of course still together and still engaged.

They have different visions for their wedding, but they're both intent upon having one.

It's true that these two have challenges to overcome -- they wouldn't be on television if they did not.

However, despite some homesickness and different ideas about guest lists, their major obstacles are external.

Homophobic red tape preventing them from marrying, seeking acceptance from Armando's family ... these struggles weigh on their minds.

But there is good news.

In May of 2021, Kenneth and Armando announced that they were married.

As an established couple on the show, sharing that kind of detail isn't a huge spoiler. But it's heartwarming to hear!

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are back, and that's no surprise.

Evelin is one of the most intensely hated stars in the franchise's history, which is ... quite something, considering some of her competition.

She and Corey are shown planning their (expensive) wedding after a "break."

Now, the two have been seen together as recently as July of this year, long after they finished filming.

These two have had numerous breakups and "breaks" since we first saw them.

But they appear to still be together. Whether it's happily ever after or not ... that's tricky.

However, Corey recently asked his followers to stop being cruel to Evelin.

Nice, right? Apparently not, if her follow-up Instagram Story is to be believed.

According to Evelin, Corey was just doing to post as part of a "good guy" act and doesn't really care about her mental health. Messy.

Ellie Rose and Victor McLean appear to be, on the surface, a healthy couple.

They are age-appropriate. They've both been in relationships before.

Ellie is leaving behind her life in Seattle to move to the small island of Providencia with him. Sweet, right?

Sweet ... but some of Ellie's friends are concerned.

She has given him thousands of dollars to fix up his home ... and he also very seriously cheated on her.

And her friends don't even seem to know about the worst part: Victor's domestic violence record.

Ellie and Victor have not been active or present on social media (except for Ellie's efforts to fundraise for storm-ravaged Providencia).

Signs have shown that Ellie may be back in Seattle and once again running her restaurant.

But given that Victor was reportedly seen in the area as well, it's possible that he is in the US on a K-1 visa, possibly even filming for Season 9.

Steven Johnston and Alina are another new couple, and they are wildly enigmatic.

(So new that we're still guessing at Alina's last name -- even at a surname for her stage name)

As we said, newer couples seem to have stricter NDAs because them being together is still a spoiler.

These two have some real issues, including differences of culture.

Steven is a devout Mormon, and has convinced Alina to save herself for marriage.

Of course, Steven has had sex before and hasn't told her that ... which is just plain messy.

They have other issues that could drive them apart, but dishonesty can always be a factor.

She's also 20 years old, which is simply way too young to be married.

There's no smoking gun. However, given that the two have been actively liking each other's posts as recently as a few weeks ago ... they're probably still together.