90 Day Fiance The Other Way Spoilers: Which Season 3 Couples Are Still Together?

by at .

90 Day Fiance sometimes spoils itself without meaning to. It's hard to keep people's real lives a secret.

But not every couple on this season of The Other Way is as transparent.

While some stars are in America, others are almost ghosts outside of their on-screen storylines.

Let's take a look at everything that we know about the Season 3 couples and the fates of their relationships:

Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten recap how they met on Season 3

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are OGs of this series.

Out of three seasons of this spinoff, they have appeared on all three.

But given the promos and their first episode of Season 3, it looked like it could be their last.

Jenny Slatten isn't taking it anymore, she's just not

Jenny's visa renewal was denied, according to an email that she received.

With Sumit continuing to refuse to marry her despite his past promises, she flipped out.

The idea that he would expect her to leave for months and then return as a "tourist" was absurd and hurtful.

Sumit Singh - maybe I fail Jenny

Sumit acted as if marriage was not an option, even though it is -- seemingly the only option.

He feels inexplicably beholden to his parents' wishes, and they refuse to give him his blessing to marry.

The one piece of good news is that the email turned out to be a glitch, and Jenny's visa extension was approved.

Sumit Singh - yeah, it was scary for me too

This season is going to be filled with shenanigans as Jenny and Sumit scheme to stay together without marrying.

They are also going to try to win over the approval of Sumit's controlling, toxic parents.

Whether or not that's a worthwhile endeavor is moot; Sumit seems incapable of making decisions on his own.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh tease Season 3 (interview)

We don't know everything that will unfold for Jenny and Sumit, but we do know some things.

First, they are still together -- as of very recent interviews (interviews given many, many months after filming ended).

Second, that it is claimed that they are married, but they have not confirmed it due to their NDA.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre recap things on Season 3

Another familiar couple is Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre.

They are one step ahead of Jenny and Sumit, in that they became engaged at the very end of Season 2.

Just as Jenny received a promise ring, Ariela received an engagement ring ... with a value of less than $1.

Biniyam Shibre - you never wear, like, short dress

This season, we have seen Biniyam's childish jealousy on full display.

The Leandro drama is ... very silly, and has left some fans divided.

But we know that real drama is coming -- when Ariela has to take baby Avi to New Jersey for delicate hernia surgery.

Ariela Weinberg explains how Biniyam is still gone most of the time

According to what little was shared in the teaser, it looks like there was a lot of contention.

Ariela is heard saying something about "never" returning to Ethiopia.

And as of this week, Ariela appears to still be in the United States.

Ariela Weinberg at the dentist's office 02 of 02

Ariela shared that she is receiving help for her TMJ issues from a dentist in Manhattan.

While it's possible that she received this help and took photos months ago and only now shared them ... that's a bit of a leap.

Considering that eyewitnesses recently spotted her in New York, it seems likely to assume that she's still there.

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg tease Season 3 of TOW

But Ariela was spotted with Biniyam just a few weeks ago, also in New York, which raises more questions.

The two have also recorded interviews side-by-side, giving out mild spoilers in the same way as Jenny and Sumit.

So not only are they clearly still together, some fans suspect that they are filming again for the franchise -- perhaps for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance?

Kenneth Niedermeier jokingly calls Armando Rubio a bridezilla

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are one of the franchise's most beloved couples.

This season, they are of course still together and still engaged.

They have different visions for their wedding, but they're both intent upon having one.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio and Hannah sit outside

It's true that these two have challenges to overcome -- they wouldn't be on television if they did not.

However, despite some homesickness and different ideas about guest lists, their major obstacles are external.

Homophobic red tape preventing them from marrying, seeking acceptance from Armando's family ... these struggles weigh on their minds.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio delight in the good news

But there is good news.

In May of 2021, Kenneth and Armando announced that they were married.

As an established couple on the show, sharing that kind of detail isn't a huge spoiler. But it's heartwarming to hear!

Evelin Villegas - the best place, the best food, the best flowers

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are back, and that's no surprise.

Evelin is one of the most intensely hated stars in the franchise's history, which is ... quite something, considering some of her competition.

She and Corey are shown planning their (expensive) wedding after a "break."

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

Now, the two have been seen together as recently as July of this year, long after they finished filming.

These two have had numerous breakups and "breaks" since we first saw them.

But they appear to still be together. Whether it's happily ever after or not ... that's tricky.

Evelin and Corey

However, Corey recently asked his followers to stop being cruel to Evelin.

Nice, right? Apparently not, if her follow-up Instagram Story is to be believed.

According to Evelin, Corey was just doing to post as part of a "good guy" act and doesn't really care about her mental health. Messy.

Ellie Rose and Victor McLean for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

Ellie Rose and Victor McLean appear to be, on the surface, a healthy couple.

They are age-appropriate. They've both been in relationships before.

Ellie is leaving behind her life in Seattle to move to the small island of Providencia with him. Sweet, right?

Ellie Rose and Victor McLean throwback

Sweet ... but some of Ellie's friends are concerned.

She has given him thousands of dollars to fix up his home ... and he also very seriously cheated on her.

And her friends don't even seem to know about the worst part: Victor's domestic violence record.

Ellie Rose - a domestic violence charge for an incident

Ellie and Victor have not been active or present on social media (except for Ellie's efforts to fundraise for storm-ravaged Providencia).

Signs have shown that Ellie may be back in Seattle and once again running her restaurant.

But given that Victor was reportedly seen in the area as well, it's possible that he is in the US on a K-1 visa, possibly even filming for Season 9.

Steven Johnston met up with Alina (throwback pic)

Steven Johnston and Alina are another new couple, and they are wildly enigmatic.

(So new that we're still guessing at Alina's last name -- even at a surname for her stage name)

As we said, newer couples seem to have stricter NDAs because them being together is still a spoiler.

Steven hugs Alina on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

These two have some real issues, including differences of culture.

Steven is a devout Mormon, and has convinced Alina to save herself for marriage.

Of course, Steven has had sex before and hasn't told her that ... which is just plain messy.

Alina - we want to save ourselves for marriage

They have other issues that could drive them apart, but dishonesty can always be a factor.

She's also 20 years old, which is simply way too young to be married.

There's no smoking gun. However, given that the two have been actively liking each other's posts as recently as a few weeks ago ... they're probably still together.

Show Comments
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance Photos

Ellie Rose and Victor McLean for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3
Alina and Steven Johnston for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3
Aryanna Holds Baby Odin 57 Days After Birth
Amber and Daniel for Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story
Steven and Martine for Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story
Mark and Key for Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story

90 Day Fiance Videos

Loren Brovarnik Shares Tearful Postpartum Message: I Would Be Lying if I Said I Was Okay
Loren Brovarnik Shares Tearful Postpartum Message: I Would Be Lying if I Said I Was Okay
Rebecca Parrott BLASTS 90 Day Fiance Trolls: Don't Insult My Fans!
Rebecca Parrott BLASTS 90 Day Fiance Trolls: Don't Insult My Fans!
Ellie Rose: New 90 Day Fiance Star Shares Pain of Losing Late Husband
Ellie Rose: New 90 Day Fiance Star Shares Pain of Losing Late Husband