50 Cent Attacks Michael K. Williams Following Beloved Actor's Death: I Guess He Couldn't Handle His Drugs!

Earlier this week, we reported on the death of Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor who became an icon thanks to his roles on some of the the 21st century's finest television shows.

The Sopranos, Community, Boardwalk Empire, and Lovecraft Country would not have been the same were it not for Williams' unique mix of glowering menace and self-effacing humor.

But it's his role as Omar Little on the acclaimed series The Wire for which Williams will best be remembered.

Omar was such an iconic figure that he's still name-dropped by rappers more than 13 years after The Wire aired its final episode.

But apparently, one notoriously petty hip hop artist was very much not a fan of Williams or his legendary work on screen.

Yes, in case you were unaware, rapper 50 Cent is clearly suffering through some sort of undiagnosed personality disorder.

Either that, or he's still pissed off that his one good album dropped like 20 years ago, and no one has really given a sh-t about him since.

Whatever the case, a quick scroll through his Instagram page will lead you to understand why 50's own son hates him.

The man is a hateful, homophobic has-been whose past career successes have done little to soften his contempt for humanity.

And what does all of this have to with the death of Michael K. Williams, you ask?

Well, it seems that 50 and Williams didn't always see eye to eye during tha actor's life.

And so, when 50 received word of Williams' death, he felt the need to insult the actor and mock his battle with addiction.

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele,” the rapper crudely joked in an Instagram post.

He also used the opportunity to fulfill his sponsored content obligation with a brand of cognac, ending his post with a hashtag of the company's name.

Obviously, 50 also seized this chance to plug his Starz series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which could best be described as a cut-rate Wire rip-off.

The joke about drug dealers "killing the clientele" by adding fentanyl to cocaine and heroin did not go over well with fans.

50 later clarified his distaste for Williams with a screenshot from a Page Six article.

"Don't ever try to understand me I'm different. I don't do all the fake love sh-t," he explained.

As for the cause of 50's contempt for Williams, it may have had to do with the rapper's well-known homophobia.

Omar Little was openly gay, and also a feared and respected figure on The Wire -- a combination that's sadly uncommon on television.

"Michael K. Williams made queer Black masculinity iconic," reads one NBC headline from the day after Williams' passing.

"Gay Black men rarely saw themselves on screen. Michael K. Williams changed that," CNN wrote.

As Page Six reports, 50 was blasted by fans in response to his vile remarks.

“50 Cent is my favorite rapper ever, but this is disrespectful as hell and corny,” one follower wrote.

“He is a bi--h for that, can’t defend the n—a no mo."

“Idc what anyone says, using someone’s tragic & untimely death to promote your own show with an insensitive ass caption is VILE,” a second person chimed in.

“50 Cent has always been ignorant, but this is crossing the line.”

A third called 50 “honestly disgusting and disrespectful as hell for this post," adding "@50cent should go to jail for that post."

Michael K. Williams was a genius-caliber talent who lived life boldly and on his own terms.

In all likelihood, he would have shrugged off a petty comment from a small mind such as 50's.

Even so, we can't help but be outraged on Williams' behalf.