Welcome to Plathville Drama: Are Olivia and Ethan in Trouble?

Welcome to Plathville.

Farewell to marital bliss?

On Tuesday's brand new episode of this long-running reality show, Ethan Plath will open up to his brother, Micah Plath.

The topic at hand? Where things stand with his wife, Olivia.

“Life is so confusing for me right now,” Ethan says in this heart-to-heart with his sibling, continuing as follows:

“Trying to move, not moving, moving, whatever. Fighting all the time over where we’re moving to, or if we’re moving.

"Which I do agree, it would be good for us to get out of Cairo.”

Indeed, it's been a somewhat rough time of late for the married couple. Heck, it's been a rough time almost since Olivia andd Ethan got married in 2018.

According to Micah, the ongoing conflict centers around tension between the spouses and the Plath patriarch and matriarch; specifically Kim, the mother of 9 around whom this series is based.

“I think a lot of it was my mom [Kim Plath] trying to make it her wedding almost,” the model told Us Weekly just a few weeks ago.

He added at the time:

“It was at her place. She had what she wanted to do.

"She’s just, you know, really excited, and I feel like that happens a good amount of times, but she probably went a little overboard and Olivia definitely felt that way.”

In a clip shared by the aforementioned tabloid from this week's episode, Ethan explains that he and Olivia have been thinking about moving away from the family’s hometown of Cairo, Georgia.

That's how bad things have gotten.

However, seems to feel caught between the idea of staying and going; between hiis wife and his parents and siblings.

“Olivia is bound and determined to get out of Cairo,” Plath says in a confessional. “Like, every single evening when I get home from work, she’s packing.”

Does Ethan still love Olivia?

Heck yes, he tells Micah. But is that enough?

“[Love] should make me get everything done that needs to happen for us to stay together, but then at the same point it’s, like, if I do that and it’s still not good, then do I start over with my life?” Ethan says.

“I don’t know. It’s very frustrating. I don’t understand why things can’t just work.”

Olivia was recently spotted without her wedding ring on social media, forcing her to confront chatter that the romance was already dead.

“Yes, we are still married,” the TLC star wrote via Instagram earlier this month.

“Sometimes I wear my ring, sometimes I don’t for two reasons: a) forgetfulness. I take it off when I sleep, when I shower, when I cook, when I hike/adventure, etc and often forget to put it back on.

"And b) I often don’t wear my ring when I travel solo and am afraid of damage theft or being forgetful and leaving it at a hotel.

"Hence, why it’s often off in travel/wedding/adventure photos.”

In other words? Nothing to see here, folks.

At least not yet.

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10/9c.