Tristan Thompson to Critics: I'm Done Cheating on Khloe! Stop Judging Me!

Tristan Thompson has given us a lot of reasons not to trust him.

Despite all of his many, many transgressions, however, Tristan still has the trust of the person who matters most -- Khloe Kardashian.

When Tristan got caught cheating on Khloe for thr third time (that we know of), many assumed that she would finally kick him to the curb.

That turned out not to be the case, of course, and these days, many Khloe fans are venting their frustration over their fav's naivete.

It's tough to imagine what Tristan could have said to convince Khloe to keep him around.

Or maybe he didn't have to say anything, and her desire for a traditional nuclear family was enough to earn him yet another chance.

Either way, the guy seems to have gotten away with it again.

Of course, Thompson is more famous for his love life than he ever was for his basketball career, so it's not enough for him to earn Khloe's forgiveness.

He also has to earn the public's forgiveness -- and that part of the plan isn't going so smoothly.

Earlier this week, Tristan posted the photo below, along with a caption about the importance of growth and change.

"Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing," Tristan wrote, adding:

"Choose your circle wisely."

Now, that's a bit of a bold statement coming from a guy who's notorious for repeating the same behaviors over and over again.

And not surprisingly, fans were quick to call Tristan out on his hypocrisy.

"You haven't changed one bit, it's all a show," one commenter wrote.

"Please respect Khloe. Your behavior to her hurt her and all fans," another added.

"Everyone knows what a player you are. Quit trying to fool people," a third chimed in.

Needless to say, Tristan's plea for understanding mostly fell on deaf ears.

But at the end of the day, it's all about how Khloe feels about her baby daddy.

And how does Khloe feel?

Well, that's not entirely clear at the moment.

We've heard reports that Tristan promised not to cheat anymore, and that that was enough for Khloe.

Then again, insiders say Khloe is upset with the rumors that she's taken Tristan back, and the only reason she's not speaking out against them is that she doesn't want to completely close the door on the possibility of reconciliation.

So yeah, it sounds like if they're not currently together -- which they probably are -- then they will be soon.

And that's completely fine!

Most people wouldn't want to be partnered up with a serial cheater, but maybe Khloe and Tristan can work out some arrangement that allows him to sow his oats.

Hey, it's 2021, and couples in all types of non-traditional situations are making it work.

As long as Tristan is honest with Khloe -- which seems unlikely -- and he doesn't get anyone else pregnant -- which also seems unlikely ...

... Okay, on second thought maybe Khloe should just cut and run.