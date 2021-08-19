Tracie Wagaman: Love After Lockup Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, we reported the tragic news of Tracie Wagaman's passing.

The Love After Lockup star was just 41 years old.

She had given birth to a baby girl just one week before her death.

Tracie's struggles with addiction were documented on LAL, and they were at the root of most of the legal troubles she endured over the course of her short life.

And now, it seems that drugs were the cause of Wagaman's death, as well.

An autopsy was conducted shortly after Tracie's passing on July 1, and as Starcasm reports, the result of the medical examiner's toxicology report were revealed earlier this week.

The findings were made public by YouTuber Sharrell, who interviewed Tracie's brother, Mark Wagaman.

“I just got off the phone with Tracie Wagaman’s brother, Mark, and he got the official cause of death for Tracie, and it is an overdose of crystal meth," Sharrell told her audience during a live stream earlier this week.

Meth was one of several substances with which Tracie had struggled in recent years.

The findings are somewhat surprising, due to the fact that opioids play the primary role in most drug overdose deaths these days.

Not all of Tracie's loved ones are satisfied with the coroner's report, most notably Luke Loera, who was dating Tracie at the time of her death, but was imprisoned on the day she passed away.

Sharrell revealed this week that Loera is spreading some "asinine" rumors that she and Tracie's brother were involved in her passing.

Tracie briefly dated Matt Baier of Teen Mom fame, and Loera believes he was involved in the conspiracy, as well.

“I’m not making this up,” Sharrell said.

“[Tracie’s boyfriend] Luke is going around town saying that I took Tracie’s life.”

“I suspect foul play,” Luke told his followers in an Instagram video posted on July 31.

“I don’t know who did this, but whoever did this will pay for this. I think it was foul play. I think she got some type of drug, which was fentanyl. I did a little investigation on myself and I…don’t know all the details," he added.

"What I mean by foul play is I think somebody gave her some different type of pill when she was actually trying to get better. I think fentanyl had to do with a lot of it," Loera continued.

"I don’t know who gave it to her. I’m still trying to figure that out…I really am kind of really mad about that.

"Whoever did do that to her, let’s just say that they’re not going to like what they’re going to have in store for them. So that’s all I got to say about that."

Loera didn't find out about Tracie's passing until three weeks after she died, so it seems unlikely that he would have special knowledge of the circumstances surrounding her overdose.

What's more likely is that Loera is suffering from paranoid delusions, or that he's attempting to capitalize on Tracie's death in order to boost his public profile.

Whatever the case, we hope that he and everyone else involved in this tragic situation will be able to find some modicum of peace and closure.