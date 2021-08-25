Tom Girardi Moved From Pasadena Mansion Into Nursing Home

Earlier this summer, Tom Girardi was placed under a formal conservatorship after medical evidence of dementia was presented.

The disgraced former attorney has now been officially disbarred by a California federal court.

Tom has also moved from his luxurious mansion into a nursing home for seniors.

The 82-year-old was spotted moving into the nursing home

On Sunday, Tom was seen moving into an assisted living facility in Burbank.

He was previously living in an expansive $13 million mansion in Pasadena.

However, the embezzlement scandal, his law firm's bankruptcy, and reports of his deteriorating cognitive state have turned his life upside down.

Tom is also in the process of a divorce.

Famously, his estranged wife, Erika Jayne, is divorcing him, accusing him of cheating and describing his cognitive decline.

Of course, she has been accused of manufacturing this divorce in order to insulate herself and her wealth from the lawsuits against Tom.

Tom has been forced to auction off assets and possessions, even office supplies, in order to cover mounting legal costs.

Eyewitnesses who have seen the once-cherished attorney have described him as looking worse for wear.

In the space of one year, he has gone from a married and celebrated man to the subject of a documentary, of lawsuits, and a divorce filing.

Tom has also been disbarred.

He has had assets frozen.

This is because he may face federal charges over the alleged embezzlement.

Tom is accused of stealing millions from his own clients.

Victims of senseless tragedies, Tom's firm went to court to represent them and win settlements on their behalf.

According to those victims, they won in court ... but then never received the money.

It is alleged that Tom used his law firm to swindle millions and then converted them into expensive gifts for his wife.

A lot of details of the money trail are unclear, but some of the attorneys looking into the matter accuse Erika of being a knowing conspirator.

However, Erika has noted that she does not control Tom's money or know how to hide assets, let alone millions of dollars.

This month, a federal court in California ruled that Tom is no longer permitted to practice within the central district of California.

Notably, this ruling -- which Tom reportedly did not contest -- is for federal courts.

The California state bar proceedings are ongoing, though they are expected to reach the same conclusion.

Tom is under a conservatorship controlled by his brother, citing the 82-year-old's dementia and Alzheimer's diagnosis earlier this year.

Though Tom has objected to characterizations of his deteriorating cognitive capacity, evidence was enough for the courts.

The description by experts also matches Erika Jayne's description of Tom's behavior before and after the divorce filing.

Many would like to believe that this is all some sort of colossal misunderstanding, but it does appear that a lot of money was stolen.

We all hope that the money that was taken can be returned to the victims, ideally without making any new victims in the process.

There are a lot of pieces of the puzzle to examine and piece together before we can know anything with absolute certainty.