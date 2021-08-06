The Real Housewives of New York City: Will It Be Shut Down Due to Cast Clusterf--k?

At this point, it's undeniable:

The Real Housewives of New York City is in real trouble.

You've probably heard all the rumors and read all the speculation at this point, right?

About how filming has been delayed amid major tension between cast members and how almost no one's job is safe going forward?

Well. We now have an update on the never-ending controversy and chaos.

Following the aforementionede reports of a production delay, a number of sources are speaking out about the alleged drama between Eboni Williams and the other cast members, many of whom believe the program has been too focused on race this season.

There have even been complaints that the show is too woke.

“At this point they could just shut it down," a source tells The Daily Mail.

"Eboni’s saying she’s traumatized; the rest of the ladies are just shocked. I don’t know how they sit down together and figure this out. I don’t know if it’s even possible."

Williams debuted just this year on the franchise, and hasn't shied away on air from addressing relevant societal issues each and every week.

She hasn't backed down from criticism, eitherr.

After being labeled too “preachy” on The Real Housewives of New York City, Eboni trashed her castmates during an interview with USA Today, claiming they treated her “less than human.”

She also took aim at the “ridiculous,” “all-white” series that the show had become prior to her casting.

Yup.

She went there.

Following these comments, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer were reportedly left “reeling," according to The Daily Mail.

“[The women] were under attack and the network was shocked. She has put everyone in a really s****y position,” an insider tells this outlet.

Eboni isn't fazed, however. She also pushes back against these reports.

“I just finished taping my last confessional interview and shared some wonderful words with Leah McSweeney and hugs and kisses,” Eboni said a few days, noting she speaks with Leah five out of seven days a week.

As for Luann? Who called her “angry” during the 13th season? Williams said the two don't have any contact at all.

“Do I wish we lived in a utopia where racial micro and macro aggression, aspects of white fragility and white supremacy and black oppression didn’t exist? Yes," Eboni told USA Today.

"I wish we lived in that utopia…[but] that’s not what we as a society have to deal with. I don’t feel burdened [by speaking to those issues].

"I think I get to do that, not that I have to do that,"

At some point, it's safe to assume shooting will resume on Season 13.

And then there will be a Season 14, and Williams plans to be in front of the camera for it.

“I’m not going anywhere," she says.

"I will never be silenced. If that’s the best they [haters] got, they gotta do a lot better.”

Producers appear to be in Eboni's corner, too.

“Bravo invited Eboni K. Williams as the first Black woman to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York to be her authentic self, which has brought a new perspective to the show," the network recently said, in a somewhat surprising message.

"We support Eboni in expressing her views, and we are proud that the show is addressing these important and relevant issues.”