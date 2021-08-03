The Real Housewives of New York City Stars PANIC as Bravo Considers Shakeup

It's no secret that this season of The Real Housewives of New York City has struggled a bit.

Whether the ratings are actually "bad" is debatable, but fans are expecting changes for Season 14.

The cast members are, too.

And reportedly some of them are in a panic over who will get to keep their Apple and who will be sent packing.

An inside source spoke to The Sun about how the Housewives are feeling amidst rumors of another infamous casting shakeup.

"Things are in a complete state of panic amongst the cast of RHONY," the insider reported.

According to the source, "Ramona is NOT the only one on the chopping block."

"There could be a complete revamp of the show," the insider warned.

"And," the source added, "three or more people may be fired."

The insider alleged that “Eboni, Ramona, and Leah are ALL in danger.”

“People have been very vocal about their dislike for Ramona this season," the source pointed out.

The insider followed that by acknowledging: "It doesn’t make sense to have her on the show anymore."

"She has become completely unlikable,” the source characterized of Ramona.

“As for Leah and Eboni," the insider continued.

"They have been criticized by viewers on social media," the source noted.

The insider opined: "And Eboni blaming producers for low ratings last week doesn’t help her case.”

Recently, a number of fans declared on social media that Eboni discussing her life and experiences as a Black woman was hurting ratings.

Eboni replied at the time that she doesn't control the final cut of the show.

There are many conversations that don't make it onto the screen. Production makes those decisions, not the stars.

"Luann and Sonja seem to be the only two in the cast that are safe," the source observed.

The insider explained: "The audience likes them and they test well."

Meanwhile, the overall situation behind the scenes is characterized as a "nightmare."

The actual Housewives are reportedly hoping to know their fates as soon as possible.

It's very understandable that they want to know whether they will be asked back.

However, the producers will want to 'wait until the very last minute" to make actual offers for Season 14.

Producers have a complicated decision to make right now.

The easiest answer would to say "people are whining about Eboni right now; our white audience doesn't want to think about systemic racism."

But is catering to white fragility the best move forward for the franchise?

The The Bachelor franchise made a similar decision for years.

You don't have 12 consecutive Bachelorettes and 24 consecutive Bachelors without a single Black lead, respectively, in a vacuum.

That was a choice that production made, year after year, a choice that was less deniable as time went on.

Many of us saw how that ended -- with racist rage early this year amidst Rachael Kirkconnell's racism scandal and Chris Harrison leaving the franchise.

Bravo must have watched ABC go through this with trepidation.

This franchise will have to decide if they've learned from the other's mistakes, or if they aim to repeat them but prioritizing white fragility.