The Real Housewives of Dallas Won't Return in 2022: Is It Officially Canceled?

We've very likely seen the last of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Bravo just isn't prepared to come out and say it.

Not just yet, at least.

The network confirmed on Tuesday, however, that there are no plans to bring the franchise back in 2022.

Needless to say, that doesn't exactly bode well for its long-term future.

"There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided," executives said today in an unexpected statement.

To be clear, the show isn't officially canceled.

But that may just be a technicality; the network never really pulls the full plug on any Real Housewives program.

They do this just in case they ever wishes to revive the franchise.

For example:

The Real Housewives of Miami ended in 2013 after three seasons.

That series will air again later this year on Peacock, the NBC Universal streaming service.

However, the Dallas version of this series just completed an especially tumultuous and controversial run.

New cast member Tiffany Moon, who is Asian American, came on board to kick off the season...

... Not long after star Brandi Redmond was embroiled in a racism scandal after affecting an Asian accent in a 2017 Instagram Story.

Cast member Kameron Westcott and Moon also butted heads after a dim sum brunch at which Moon encouraged the women to eat chicken feet.

The two of them argued on Twitter as well.

Most notably over Westcott’s appearance on the Bravo talk show What What Happens Live.

Why? Because Westcott appeared to compare Moon to a Thai sex worker.

We know, right?

YIKES.

For her part, Redmond hinted that she was done the show back in February, following the aforementioned accent/social media scandal.

In an Instagram caption, she thanked her fans for their support along her journey and added that "things come to an end."

"Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me," she wrote at the time.

"I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul."

"I'm choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you'll join me if you too have these desires.

"We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you.

She concluded back then:

"I also want to thank you all for being [a part] of my journey these past few years."

"I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end."

"The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness."

That's certainly one way of framing this.

"Sending you all my love and prayers."

The Real Housewives of Dallas was first announced in 2015 as the ninth installment in Bravo's Real Housewives franchise.

Season one premiered the following year, starring Hollman and Redmond, as well as Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra and LeeAnn Locken.

This past season featured Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and Moon.

Bravo, meanwhile, still seven different installments of the franchise in rotation, with Beverly Hills, New York City, and Potomac currently on the air, and Season 2 of Salt Lake City premiering next month.

The revived The Real Housewives of Miami for Peacock, which has not yet been scheduled, will make it eight Real Housewives again.

These shows will outlive us all.