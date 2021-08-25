The Duggars: How They're Using Social Media to Keep Josh Out of Jail

As Josh Duggar's trial date draws closer, we're getting new information with regard to what sort of strategy his lawyers are planning to adopt in their Hail Mary effort to keep their client out of prison.

But who's helping all the other people who are hoping to avoid being destroyed by the fallout from Josh's latest scandal?

Yes, in addition to ruining his own life, Josh might be bringing his siblings, wife, and parents down with him.

The Duggars may not seem to be saying or doing much of anything these days, but behind the scenes they're being just as strategic as Josh's lawyers.

The goal, it seems, is to keep their loved one out of jail while still maintaining a safe distance from his latest scandal.

And according to a new report from YouTuber Katie Joy, the Duggar siblings have been subtly manipulating their fans ever since the time of Josh's arrest back in April.

Joy says that until recently, the reponsibility for managing all content posted by the Duggars has been consolidated under Jana who used her free time as the only single adult Duggar to try and rescue the family's reputation on Instagram.

These days, however, it seems that the task has become too great for Jana alone, and Josh's family has decided to hire a social media manager to try and pull the family's media empire back from the brink of total collapse.

"For years, Duggar fans have speculated that Jana Duggar runs the family's social media," Joy wrote in a recent Instagram post.

"Sources confirmed to me that they hired a social media manager years ago. This person does all their posts," the vlogger continued.

"The source also states they allegedly follow people known to speak out against them."

Yes, it seems that in addition to generating 100 percent of the family's content, this person is tasked with keeping an eye on the Duggars' harshest critics -- a group that probably includes Katie Joy.

"Waves to the Duggar’s social media manager!! Hope you have a great day," she captioned her latest Instagram post.

While most agreed that Joy's theory seemed to make perfect sense, others felt the need to chime in or improve upon it.

"I, personally, think the Duggars are too cheap to hire a social media manager," one person wrote.

"And, if they really did have one, they would be advising the Duggars to distance themselves from Josh."

"I never thought it was Jana. She’s too busy raising Jim Bobs kids," a second person chimed in.

A third theorized that Jana's best friend and rumored paramour is responsible for the content the Duggars post online.

"My bet is that Laura DeMaise is their social media manager," this person wrote.

We may never know exactly who's in charge of the Duggars web presence, but we certainly don't envy that person.

Legal experts are convinced that despite the best efforts of his online cheerleaders, Josh will be convicted once his trial finally begins in November.

And from an outsider's perspective, the case against the 33-year-old seems to be pretty open-and-shut.

So instead of trying to rehabilitate Josh's image, perhaps the Duggars' social media manager should be advising the family to cut and run.