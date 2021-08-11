The Bachelorette Spoilers: All the Intel on Michelle Young's Season!

The world of reality television moves very fast.

One day, Katie Thurston is crying her eyes out over Greg Grippo walking out of The Bachelorette.

The next minute, Thurston is totally over it and engaged to Blake Moynes.

And now? The very next second?

We've moved on from Thurston (while wishing her the best!) and on to Michelle Young, who was named the second Bachelorette lead of 2021 back in March.

Toward the end of Thurston's run on this past Monday night, ABC offered up a tease of Young's upcoming season, as did series creator Mike Fleiss.

“On location with our #TheBachelorette,” the ABC producer Tweeted, including a photo of Young on a set of bleachers, smiling and holding a basketball.

So... the season has started shooting. We know that much. What else can we report at this time?

The season will premiere on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.

Wait, Tuesday?

Yes, Tuesday.

Take note. Make all plans accordingly.

Where did Young come from?

She finished second on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, losing out in the end to Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant with a history of racially insensitive Tweets and behavior that, through a series of actions and interviews, led to Chris Harrison leaving as host of the franchise.

They also led to Rachael's split from James.

But the couple is now back together.

How did Young bow out?

“I had to walk away without closure, and I had to fill in the gaps of what our relationship really was, and I wasn’t OK.

"I wasn’t OK at all,” Michelle told Matt on his After the Final Rose special this spring.

“And producers were in my room … seeing how bad I was hurting and I asked you for a conversation, and it was not a conversation where I was trying to change your trajectory or trying to change your mind or fight for you.

"It was a conversation so that I could have my inner peace when I left Pennsylvania, and you said no.”

Is she cool with being the second Bachelorette of the year?

Absolutely, as it meant Young could finish her school year before filming commenced.

“I was a little nervous, but once I found out that it was two different seasons, I was here for it,” Michelle said after she and Katie were both given this distinction.

“I’m excited that I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go. I really do think that this process works. When you can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody.

"I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started.”

Where is this filming taking place?

In Palm Springs, California.

Willl Young and her suitors remain quarantined their for the duration of the season?

No, actually, due to vaccination rates for Covid-19 increasing across the country.

Michellle will bring several of her suitors to her native Minnesota, where they'll shoot at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis for much of August.

Have we been introduced to these suitors?

You bet!

We present them here:

Will Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe return as hosts?

Yes.

ABC has confirmed that they will.

Finally, what is Young looking for in a man?

“She is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” Michelle’s Bachelor bio read.

“As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. …

"Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place.

"She is looking for the superman to her superwoman.”