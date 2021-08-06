The Bachelorette Finale: Spoilers Galore! And Also Photos!

Consider yourself SPOILER WARNED.

The following post contains photos from this Monday night's season finale of The Bachelor, which will find Katie Thurston choosing between Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes.

While also trying to get over the heartbreak of Greg Grippo shredding her apart and storming off this past episode.

Who willl Thurston choose?!?

Let's be honest: We already know the answer.

But how does Katie arrive at this decision? What will she have to deal with on what is bound to be an emotional and intense finale?

ABC hasn't just provided us with these snapshots as a tease for the finale.

It has also released an intriguing press release, one that makes it evident Thurston won't be able to immediately move on from Grippo's alleged gaslighting.

“Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel," reads this release.

"Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with?"

That's the major question here, isn't it?

Concluded the spoiler-filled message:

Later in After the Final Rose, Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure.

Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone?

Wait... her final THREE? So Greg is gonna be on After the Final Rose special?!?

We can't say for certain whether or not Thurston is engaged right at this exact moment.

The finale, remember, was filmed months ago, while the aforementioned special will air live.

“You know, I’ve come to learn that everything happens for a reason,” Thurston told Us Weekly awhile back, ahead of the June 7 premiere, adding very simply at thhe time:

“And that being said, I am happy, yes.”

More recently, the 30-year old expanded on her claims that her finale is “not traditional at all,” telling this same tabloid at the Men Tell All taping:

“I don’t think that this has ever happened. I’ll say that.

"So it’s a first, for sure. And a shocking ending.”

We mean, sure. What else is she gonna say?!?

That said, you better believe we'll be tuning in, LOL.

“It is a wild freaking ride,” Tayshia Adams said a few days ago on the Click Bait podcast.

“I don’t think people actually know what to expect and are gonna be ready for what’s about to come. It’s gonna be a wild finale.

"And we are so happy we were able to be there.”

As for Bristowe? She appeared on this same podcast and said:

“A lot goes down. And I think a lot of people are gonna get a lot of closure.”

What about Thurston?

"I’ve officially made peace with everything that has happened,” Katie previously told Entertainment Tonight after the Men Tell All special.

“I’m in a place where I am very happy with my life and where I’m at, and that’s all I can do to continue to move forward.”

The three-hour season 17 finale of The Bachelorette airs on ABC Monday, August 9, at 8/7c.

Who do you hope Thurston selects as her winner?????????????

Let's take a look at what's on tap, shall we?

Official preview time!