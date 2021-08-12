Spears Family to Britney Fans: Please Stop Bullying Jamie Lynn!

There was a time when all of the blame for Britney Spears' conservatorship was placed squarely on her father.

These days, however, it looks as though Britney's entire immediate family was complicit in the arrangement.

Following Britney's testimony, in which she angrily shared her side of the story publicly for the first time, fans began to believe that Brit's mother and sister played large roles in keeping the singer oppressed.

So these days, the entire Spears clan is on trial in the court of public opinion,

In particular Britney's mom Lynne, and her sister, Jamie Lynn, have come under fire in a big way.

The public shifted from viewing them as victims to regarding them as bullies and co-conspirators.

Insiders say the situation has been especially tough on Jamie Lynn who, at one point, enjoyed a close relationship with her sister.

Fans have lashed out at Jamie Lynn for using Britney's condo and benefitting from the conservatorship in a variety of other ways.

And the former Nickelodeon star didn't help her case by recently suggesting that Britney needs Jesus.

Wisely, Jamie Lynn has been mostly steering clear of social media, but fans have been making their opinions known anyway.

Earlier this week, Lynne Spears posted the above photo of a spider web she foiund near her home.

“Wow! Look at the size of this spider web!!” she captioned the pic.

We're sure Lynne didn't realize that she was giving Jamie Lynn haters an opportunity to sound off, but that's exactly what happened.

“Awww cute! Jamie Lynn decorated her new place. Sorry, couldn’t help it," one person wrote.

"Stop," Lynen angrily replied.

“Oooh look at that! It’s Jamie Lynn and her lively home," another chimed in.

Again, Lynne angrily ordered the commenter to stop, not realizing that by doing so, she's only making the situation worse.

"To catch all the lies y’all’s family been telling," one follower commenter.

"Like the one your daughter is trapped in," another added.

"Go advocate for your DAUGHTER instead of posting random photos. Where's a photo of Britney? Where's a long winded post about your care and concern for Britney?" yet another asked.

It was at that point that Lynne really got angry:

"I do by using my lawyer and the legal system since day one and NOT to using social media or the press!' she wrote.

"You need to do your research! Sorry you are so uninformed! Have a great day and try positivity!"

Lynne probably won't be convincing anyone that she's actually an advocate for Britney, but ironically, insiders have claimed that Jamie Lynn really does support her sister.

“Jamie Lynn is 100 percent for #FreeBritney,” an insider recently told Us Weekly.

“She and Britney have always had this special bond as sisters. Jamie supports Britney and has been there for her, listening to Britney’s speeches, praying for her and sharing encouraging messages with her.”

The reason for her recent silence, the source said, is that Jamie Lynn simply “doesn’t want to be involved” in the messy legal battle.

Also under fire this week is Judge Brenda Perry who recently denied Britney's motion for an emergency hearing.

"I have a feeling this judge Brenda Penny is going to have a horrible mysterious death #freebritney," one person tweeted.

Meanwhile, thousands of fans made the hashtag #BrendaPennyIsCorrupt a trending topic.

Needless to say, there's a lot of outrage surrounding this battle.

We just hope fans can learn to restrain themselves so as not to make the situation even worse.