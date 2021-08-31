Sister Wives Return Date, Synopsis Revealed: Will COVID Tear the Browns Apart?

So much for a Brown out.

Following many weeks' worth of chatter and speculation over the future of Sister Wives -- including the never-ending churn of a rumor mill that alleges one or more spouses may soon be leaving Kody -- TLC came out on Tuesday and put all this talk to rest.

The show is, indeed, returning for Season 16.

And we know exactly when.

Sister Wives will premiere new episodes on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET on the aforementioned cable network.

But just because these women (and one very selfish man) are coming back into our lives... that doesn't mean they'll be getting along well with each other.

According to an official synopsis, the topic of returning to Utah will once again resurface this fall.

As you may recall, Christine pushed hard for this return on the most recent season finale of the show, expressing extreme disappointment when no one else in the family was on board.

When the program kicks back off this fall, viewers will see Kody discuss "Christine's desire to move to Utah" with her fellow sister wives, getting "a resounding no from each of them," per the network press release.

And "when he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears."

Yikes, huh?

Speaking to Meri, and then to the cameras on the aforementioned finale, Christine confessed that it had "been a struggle" ever since she moved to Flagstaff ... and that she didn't feel supported by her spiritual husband.

At all.

"I don't want to look at the mountains and remember the angels, how they were singing and I felt this pull," she said back then.

"I agreed to move to Flagstaff and I followed Kody here, but ... I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired. I need a partnership.

"I need something different than this."

Alas, Christine has not moved back to Utah.

Elsewhere, TLC says new season will also capture "a difference of opinions about COVID protocols," which "creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn."

Kody, of course, typically travels from household to household as the patriarch of a polygamous family.

But he has mostly remained with Robyn amid the pandemic out of concern of contracting the virus, and then spreading it all around.

As for Meri?

She has no romantic relationship with Kody in any way, shape or form -- as we've covered extensively.

On the new season, "she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well," according to the official description.

Finally, the Browns will allegedly begin building on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona (about three years after purchasing it), yet they won't always be on the same page.

Not even when it comes to a potentially fatal virus.

"They are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays" as both Janelle and Christine's families "refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules," TLC teases.

Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future, the press release concludes.