Shanna Moakler: My Kids Will NEVER Live With Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian!

We've known for a while now that the relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is quite serious.

But each day seems to bring a new indication of just how rapidly these two are speeding past the usual relationship milestones.

We've heard rumors that Kourtney and Travis are engaged, and some have even gone so far as to claim they're secretly married.

Some say the couple is hoping to start a family in the very near future, while others claim that Kourtney is already pregnant with Travis' baby.

With all that speculation, it can be tough to tell what exactly is going on with these two.

But it always seems that whenever they're ready to take another step forward, Travis' second wife, Shanna Moakler, is standing in their way.

As you may have heard, Shanna has been complaining about Travis' and Kourtney's PDA and generally trash-talking the happy couple every chance she gets.

Moakler has even gone so far as to claim that her marriage ended when she caught Travis having an affair with Kim Kardashian.

(Both Travis and Kim have denied these claims -- but then again, they'd probably do that if she were speaking the truth, too.)

Now, insiders are saying that Kourtney and Travis are planning to move in together -- but Shanna is standing in her way.

Her reason for this, sources claim, is that Shanna does not want her two children -- Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15 -- to live with Kourtney.

"Kourtney and Travis are loved up but what's causing a headache is the plans to combine the two families," an insider close to the situation tells The Sun.

"Right now Kourtney and Travis live minutes away from each other, but they want to move in together to start a new chapter, and that means all their kids need to be involved in the plan too."

The source says Shanna's resistance is futile, as Alabama and Landon are old enough to make their own decisions, and Travis and Kourtney practically live together already.

"His ex-wife is really stirring things up and making it difficult. When he's not with his kids, Travis spends all his time at Kourt's - and he more or less lives there," says the insider.

"Kourt wants Travis to be step-dad to her kids, and her to his - their kids are all building relationships - but his ex is being difficult over plans to combine to form a household."

Another insider confirms that for reasons she hasn't fully explained, Shanna is staunchly opposed to the idea of her kids sharing a roof with Kourtney.

"Apparently, Shanna doesn't think it's good for her kids to have to be uprooted and move into Kourtney's," says the second source.

This contradicts Moakler's earlier remarks on the matter:

"My children can live wherever they are happiest," she said during a recent Instagram Q&A.

"I have no opinion on this whatsoever."

Of course, it's one thing to say something like that and quite another to stick to it -- and it sounds like Shanna has had a swift change of heart.