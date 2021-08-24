Serge Onik, So You Think You Can Dance Alum, Dead at 33

The entertainment world has lost a very talented star.

As far too young of an age.

Serge Onik, a dancer and choreographer best known for competing on season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has passed.

He was only 33 years old.

A rep for Onik confirmed the stunning and tragic news late on Tuesday afternoon.

"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, shared in a statement.

"He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time."

Television host Kristyn Burtt also expressed her heartbreak over Onik's death on social media.

"My heart is broken. Besides being such an incredible talent, you were a great friend," she captioned her Instagram post.

"You will be so missed, @sergeonik."

Onik advanced to the fourth week on So You Think You Can Dance and also had roles on Dancing with the Stars, Jane the Virgin, Marvel’s Agent Carter and Bones.

Born in Ukraine, Onik moved to the United States along with his family at the age of 3

He served as a dance choreographer as well and appeared alongside small screen veteran Kirstie Alley on her 2012 web series 100 Days of Dance.

Wrote ballroom dancer Elena Grinenko on Instagram in response to the passing:

"RIP @sergeonik. We going to miss you. I'm so sad that world lost such an amazing person like you."

"Wow. This is unbelievable," Dancing With the Stars alum Tony Dovolani added, while fellow former DWTS pro Anna Trebunskaya chimed in as follows:

"I'm so so sad about this. RIP Serg."

More recently, Onik had a part in Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie adaptation of In The Heights, sharing his enthusiasm about being part of the project on Instagram.

"It's such a privilege to be part of a movie that represents the cultures and peoples and dance genre that basically raised me and I owe my whole everything to," he wrote in part on June 15.

"Working with this choreo team aka the dream team."

As of this writing, the details surrounding Serge's death are unknown.

We send our condolences to his friends, family members and loved ones.

May Serge Onik rest in peace.