Scott Disick to Younes Bendjima: Dude, Check Out This Bish!

When Kourtney Kardashian started dating Travis Barker, there was a good deal of speculation about what Scott Disick would think of the situation.

Scott has been infamously jealous and territorial about the mother of his children, even in the years that followed their messy breakup.

Some feared that Scott would antagonize Travis, as he's reportedly done with some of Kourtney's other beaus.

But now, it seems that hasn't been the case -- because Scott has been bullying Kourtney instead!

Yes, this unexpected drama comes to us from an unexpected source.

Remember Younes Bendjima?

Kourtney and Younes dated for a brief period after she dumped Scott but before she started dating Travis.

Now, it seems Scott reached out to Younes in an attempt to bond over slut-shaming their mutual ex.

Unfortunately for Scott, the attempt did not go according to plan.

Travis and Kourtney traveled to Italy recently, and Scott sent some paparazzi pics from their trip to Younes.

It seems that like Travis' second wife, Shanna Moakler, Scott is offended by Barker and Kardashian's PDA.

For some reason, he thought that Younes would share this very weird, very specific stance -- but Scott quickly learned how wrong he was.

"Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Scott wrote to Younes, as though "the middle of Italy" is the most insane place that a couple could engage in a public display of affection.

Younes was having none of this messy shaming session, and he promptly let Scott know exactly where he stood.

"Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy PS: I ain't your bro," Bendjima replied.

"Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," he added.

Younes later explained his reasons for calling Scott out:

"Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy," he wrote in his Instagram Story.

Younes is 100 percent right in this situation, and not only because Disick engaged in some seriously creepy behavior by trying to lure Bendjima to his side in a pointless battle against Kourtney.

On the final Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion show that aired back in June, Scott was asked if he ever wanted to "kill" any of the guys that Kourtney has been involved with.

"Well, the last guy," Scott replied.

"Let's all be honest here."

The "last guy," as you may have guessed, is none other than Younes.

So yeah, we can see why Bendjima might not be totally receptive to Scott's awkward attempt at bonding through trash-talk.

And hopefully, Younes isn't the only one who's pissed off.

Scott is currently dating Amelia Hamlin, and we would imagine she's not too thrilled to learn that he's still obsessing over his ex.

After all, there's a very thin line between love and hate.

And clearly, Scott is still feeling all sorts of emotions toward Kourtney.

"I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what,' Scott explained on the KUWTK finale when asked how he feels about Kourtney moving on.

"So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

Sounds like it might be time for Scott to practice what he preaches!