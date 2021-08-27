Ryan Edwards: MTV Fired Me Because I Love America Too Much!

It's been almost six months since Ryan Edwards and his family were fired Teen Mom OG, and amazingly, new details about the termination are still rolling in.

At first, the story seemed simple:

Maci gave the show's producers an ultimatum, and since she's much more important to the future of the series, they went along with her demands and fired her ex.

Now, however, Ryan has come forward and claimed that the situation was actually much more complicated than it appeared.

Apparently, Edwards butted heads with the show's producers just weeks before they handed him his walking papers.

Of course, Ryan doesn't have the greatest history when it comes to telling the truth, so you might want to take this tale -- in which he gets kicked to the curb because of his patriotism -- with many grains of salt.

Edwards says the trouble bagan when the production crew informed him that they'd removed an American flag that had been hanging outside his home, as it was interfering with one of their shots.

“What got me is when they took my flag down off the porch," Edwards recently told UK tabloid The Sun.

"They laid it on the ground and when I went down to pick it up they told me it was in their shot," Ryan explained.

“I got real angry because it was an American flag and they said it was in their way. I said ‘Either put it back on the post or leave’ and that was the last time they ever came back, I guess."

Yes, according to Ryan, the producers were scared off by his patriotism, and when Maci made her demands, they were able to kill two birds with one stone.

And apparently, that's just fine by Ryan.

Edwards says he and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, were planning to cut ties with MTV anyway!

“MTV just stands for a lot of things that my wife and I don’t support, politics and respecting people’s rights, that kind of stuff," he told the outlet.

“I just don’t agree with them on a lot of stuff and I didn’t want to work for some place that was like that anymore, they were just way too far out there for me," Ryan explained.

“Mackenzie and I were discussing, ‘Do we really want to do this anymore?’ and then I guess they made the decision for us, which was a good decision.

“And then Maci didn’t want us on the show anymore either."

So we guess it all worked out in the end!

(Or at least that's the version of events that Ryan suddenly decided to share with the world six months after the fact. It must have taken him a long time to come up with that story!)

So how have Ryan and Mackenzie been faring in the months since MTV gave them the boot?

Well, not surprisingly, Edwards says they're doing better than ever!

“We’ve been doing good since leaving the show, just kinda hanging out. Everybody’s happy and enjoying not dealing with MTV," he told The Sun.

“I’m not resentful, MTV is all about making money and s--t, and that’s alright."

We get the feeling that Ryan will be "all about making money" as soon as the last of that MTV cash dries up.

He's still not allowed to visit eldest son Bentley these days, but we guess that's not bothering Ryan too much at the moment.

Hey, at least he doesn't have to deal with all the pesky frustrations of having a job anymore, right?!