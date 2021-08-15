Russ Mayfield and Paola Mayfield: Wait! They Might Not Get Divorced!

We stand corrected, 90 Day Fiance followers.

Yes, Russ Mayfield and Paola Mayfield are going through some serious stuff at the moment.

Yes, they have decided to split up.

But, no, the split is not official or legal and it may not even last forever.

Earlier this week, it certainly sounded as if Russ and Paola were over.

Neither had shared a photo of the other on social media in weeks and the latter went ahead and Tweeted the following on August 11:

"People asked me why I don't take pictures with my husband. And my answer is... I just don't like to pretend."

Doesn't take much translation, does it? Mayfield was saying she wasn't posing for happy snapshots with her husband because, well, they weren't actually happy.

Mayfield followed these words with a shrug emoji and tried to end any speculation about her relationship status by adding the hashtag: #youareguessingright.

We were guessing the reality stars were getting a divorce.

But it seems as if we were guessing incorrectly.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly about the estranged couple, Dominique Enchinton, Paola’s manager and owner of Dominion Talent House, has now said the following:

“During this pandemic, it’s hit everyone very hard, especially coupes who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7."

The rep went on to notes that the pair's decision to move into an RV, which made things more challenging on them because they were in such tight quarters.

Adding to the stress for the Mayfields?

“Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year,” Dominique tells the tabloid.

“With all of that, it’s definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other’s faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit.”

A break?

Or a break up?!?

Enchinton emphasizes that the two “they are not getting a divorce yet," adding:

"They are still together. They are just taking a break and going to therapy to work through the issues.”

Paola and Russ were one of the original couples featured on the very first season of 90 Day Fiance.

The TLC personalities met in Paola's native Colombia when Russ' job as an oil industry field engineer led him to her home country -- and they got married on October 7, 2013.

The spouses welcomed a son, Axel Mayfield, in January 2019.

Said the fitness trainser after becoming a mother:

“What an amazing way to start a new year, while I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me, ‘Happy New Year,’ I was just focused on meeting my baby.

"It wasn’t easy but it was totally worth it.

"My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now! I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

“One thing we do want to address is that Paola has been getting a lot of backlash from people on her social media, and that’s something we don’t appreciate,” Dominique continued in her message.

“A lot of people are saying that she was in it for the green card, but Paola has had her green card for over five years already so that’s not true.

“They love each other very much and have nothing bad to say about one another; they respect each other.

"A lot of couples have gone through this. There is no animosity or anything like that.”

There's also some hope still for reconciliation.

“We ask people to respect their privacy and just be mindful of what fans are saying -- we’re all human beings and not here to hurt each other,” the rep concluded.

“One thing people should have learned during this pandemic is that we should be lifting each other up, not tearing each other down.”

Amen, right?