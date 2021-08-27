Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: Wait, I'm Sober and Not Done with Jersey Shore!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says not to believe everything you read.

Despite recent reports that indicated the occasionally violent reality star has been fired from Jersey Shore -- following multiple arrests for domestic violence -- Ronnie was asked about his series status on Thursday by TMZ.

And he made it as clear as he possibly could:

You'll see him again on the MTV franchise.

Perhaps in the very near future, too.

"I stepped away to deal with my mental health and to be a father to me child... but I'll be back," Ronnie told a cameraman on the street when asked about rumors that he's done with the show.

Added the dad of daughter Ariana:

"All the fans love me and I love them. too, so I'm gonna give them what they want. And I'll see them soon."

Ronnie concluded on this topic by saying that he stays in close touch with Jersey Shore producers and emphasized his run is "definitely not over."

Ortiz-Magro said in the interview that he's clean and sober and hopes to return by the end of Season 5.

Just about two weeks ago, word on the Internet streets was that Ronnie had been fired.

“Ronnie is not filming, at least not as of now." a source close to the situation told UK tabloid The Sun this month. “There is no sign that Ronnie is joining."

Welp.

We have a pretty clear sign now.

Ortiz-Magro checked into rehab in early 2020 and has been taken into custody in two occasions over the past two-plus years:

First, for allegedly holding a knife to ex-girlfriend Jen Harley and then barricading himself inside of a rental home with their child; and then for some kind of incident with fiancee Saffire Matos just a few months ago.

In May 2021, Ronnie admitted he needed help.

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored too long," he revealed in May.

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on."

Admirable, right?

Around that time, however, it sounded as if the show's stars and producers were in agreement that Ronnie's break from the show should be permanent.

"The entire cast has said they don't want to film with him because they believe he is not mentally stable," an insider said this spring, continuing as follows:

"They feel he is a ticking time bomb and he makes all of them look bad."

We can't say for certain whether The Situation, Angelina and company ever felt this way.

But Ronnie has no hard feelings.

"At the end of the day, we're family," he told TMZ this week, confirming that all co-stars will be invited to his eventual wedding to Saffire Matos.

Ronnie did not drop the wedding date, however.

He did laugh at the concept of Harley being invited, though, and said he has no contact with his former lover.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently filming Season 5.

No word yet on when shooting is expected to wrap and, therefore, on when exactly we may see Ronnie back for an episode or two.

We just hope he's really is of sound and peaceful mind upon his return.