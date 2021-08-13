Ronnie Magro: FIRED From Jersey Shore!

Well, after four seasons of sameness, it looks like change is finally coming to Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

But this is no mere ratings stunt.

In fact, it's a change that probably should have happened a few months ago:

Based on the latest reports from the set of the show's fifth season, which is currently filming, it seems that Ronnie Magro has been fired from Jersey Shore.

As you probably recall, Ronnie was arrested on domestic violence charges back in April following an incident involving his fiancee, Saffire Matos.

He avoided felony charges, but only because Matos refused to testify against him.

Shortly thereafter Ronnie and Saffire got engaged, and it's been widely assumed that the timing of the proposal was no accident.

It seems the couple intended to send a message to fans that all was well in their relationship.

"Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there," Matos said in a statement issued at the time.

"With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts," she continued.

"I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day."

But just because Saffire has forgiven Ronnie, that doesn't mean his bosses have.

At this time, it's unclear if Ron has been fired or merely suspended from the show.

But whatever the case, it appears that producers have decided Magro is a risk they simply cannot afford to take right now.

“Ronnie is not filming, at least not as of now. The cast started filming a little here and there two weeks ago, but now they are all filming full force, sans Ron.” a source close to the situation tells UK tabloid The Sun.

“There is no sign that Ronnie is joining, at least not anytime soon.”

Ronnie previously mentioned that he would be seeking treatment for his obvious anger issues, and that said treatment might force him to temporarily step away from the show.

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored too long," he revealed back in May.

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on."

But it sounds like the show's stars and producers are in agreement that Ronnie's break from the show should be permanent.

"The entire cast has said they don't want to film with him because they believe he is not mentally stable," an insider tells The Sun.

"They feel he is a ticking time bomb and he makes all of them look bad,” a source had told The Sun in May.

Ronnie has not responded to the rumors that he's been fired from the show that made him famous, but wherever he is, we hope he's receiving the treatment he needs.