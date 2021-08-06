Ronald Smith Accuses Tiffany Franco of Cheating with a 90 Day Fiance Cameraman!

90 Day Fiance fans are well aware of how messy Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith can be.

Not only do they constantly air dirty laundry on social media, but they swing between together and broken up.

That raw chaos is not reserved solely for Instagram; they're just as disastrous on the show.

On the Season 6 Tell All special, Ronald accuses Tiffany of cheating on him ... with one of the show's camera operators.

We have included this season's 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All special promo, because it's a doozy.

During one of its many heated moments, Ronald can be heard accusing Tiffany of being unfaithful.

This isn't unheard of on the show (some stars have had genuine cheating scandals), but with a member of the production team?

“She’s gonna stay by the hotel with the f–king cameraman,” Ronald is heard accusing in the dramatic trailer.

To be clear, we don't have the full context of the accusation.

We also do not hear if Ronald accuses her of actually being physically intimate with anyone else.

The apparent reactions of their castmates at the Tell All, however, is unmistakable.

(We say "apparent" because promos and trailers infamously show moments out of context to tease viewers)

The drama is heating up, and that's not all.

“Argue with me Tiffany,” Ronald is heard saying.

Whether or not that line also included a "don't" is almost moot, because the hostility is palpable.

This is not their first on-air spat at a Tell All, though this time, Ronald has a better backdrop and camera.

“He was jealous, it’s not my problem,” Tiffany declares during the clip.

It is unclear if Tiffany's apparent proximity to a member of the camera crew is the topic of discussion or not.

It's true that Tiffany cannot control Ronald's feelings and insecurities, but as his wife, those are still her problem whether she likes it or not.

“I will make s--t known,” Ronald appears to threaten during the trailer.

It sounds like it is another threat for him to air whatever accusations or other dirty laundry are on his mind.

This could be about the paperwork for his visa, something that he has hinted in the past was unduly delayed by Tiffany.

But obviously, we do not know any of the context for literally any of this conversation.

Why? Because it's a teaser, edited from hours of footage into just a couple of minutes.

Even the Tell All itself that we see will be a mere handful of hours trimmed down from an entire day of filming.

Before the Tell All airs, we are going to see more drama in their relationship.

We already know from previews that Ronald says some toxic sexist nonsense to Tiffany about "knowing her place."

Of course, considering the advice that he's been getting from his uncle, Pastor Paul, maybe that's no surprise.

The fact of the matter is that the fights that Tiffany and Ronald have had in public alone are enough for the world to know that they should break up.

You don't measure a person by how they are on a good day, when things are easy.

Unfortunately, with this Tell All having been filmed much earlier this summer, it's likely that Tiffany and Ronald's status has changed more than once since then.