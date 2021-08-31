Olivia Plath Reveals Miscarriage, Says Loss Was "Like a Wake-Up Call"

Olivia Plath is about to get very, very personal.

On Tuesday night's new episode of the TLC reality show Welcome to Plathville, this main cast member will sit down with sister-in-law Moriah and reveal something to viewers for the first time ever:

She previously suffered a miscarriage.

"I know the topic of miscarriage is something that's like, super personal and affects a lot of people and people feel very differently," says Olivia via a sneak peek shared by People Magazine.

"But I also think there's a stigma around it and there's not a lot of freedom to talk about it."

The 23-year old married Moriah's brother, Ethan, in 2018.

Like her husband and his sibling, Olivia was raised in a conservative household where the subject of sex was mostly off-limits.

"I know when I went through a miscarriage, I felt really alone because I was glad," she continues in the clip.

"And I felt like I was wrong for feeling that way and I wish I'd had more people to talk to who could've been a sounding board or who could've had a different perspective, maybe than what I was raised with."

Moriah gets it, even if she has never experienced this exact trauma.

"Growing up in the conservative circle, you're kind of just taught that like, it's a terrible thing," Moriah says to Olivia about intercourse.

"And it's like, you just don't do it -- you don't sleep with somebody."

Olivia concurs, but adds:

"Or if you do, you're tainted, and no one else is going to want you because you're not whole anymore."

Honestly? That's just awful.

Moriah added that she's been taught sex is "shameful" and was never given any details in regard to this wildly important topic.

Olivia then asks Moriah if she's found a "good birth control," which the 18-year old confirms.

Plath explains on the episode that she got off birth control because it messed with her hormones -- and this is when the pregnancy happened, followed by the loss.

"When I did go off birth control I did get pregnant, a little while back," she says to Moriah, who had previously spoken to Olivia about the miscarriage.

"And I miscarried."

Someday, yes, Olivia wants to have kids with her husband.

But not just yet.

"Like, I felt bad for being relieved, but I was so relieved because it was like, a wake-up call of like, 'I'm not ready to have a kid. I don't want a kid,'" admits Olivia.

How did Ethan feel about the miscarriage? "Just as relieved as me," she says.

Plath, who also talked candidly in the past about having thoughts of suicide, told People in December that she wants to be a parent. No doubt.

But also no rush.

"I'm currently in therapy," she said back then.

"I started again last month, just realizing that I was not in a healthy place and I needed to work through things.

"And I think maybe once we've gone through some therapy, we feel like we've processed our childhoods and we're ready to not just react when we have our own kids, but actually like, take positive steps for a better childhood for them."

Concluded Olivia on having children, coming across as very grounded and mature:

"Maybe once we've seen a little bit more of the world and made a couple more memories, I think maybe we'd be ready for a couple of kids."

We applaud Olivia for speaking so honestly on such crucial topics as mental health and pregnancy loss.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.