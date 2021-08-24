Olivia Plath Admits to Suicidal Thoughts, Tells Followers: You Are Not Alone

Olivia Plath is holding nothing back.

Not her most candid thoughts. Not her deepest and darkest struggles.

And not the reveal that she once tried to take her own life.

Last Friday, the 23-year old shared a photograph reel on Instagram.

“No matter what social media leads us to believe, we are all imperfect people trying to figure life out as we go,” she wrote as a caption to the snapshots.

She added:

"You are not alone. I’m human too."

The Welcome to Plathville cast member opened this unique video with a professional photo of herself posing... before it shifted to a close-up shot of her at the beach.

“This posed portrait where I’m sucking my stomach in can also look like … side rolls when I lay down because I’m human,” Plath explained via the slideshow.

The TLC proceeded to contrast another glamour shot (above) of her where she comes across as a “seemingly confident person” ... to a photo of her crying.

And this is where he added the text “felt like committing suicide in this moment.”

Elsewhere, Plath confessed that while she has “a beautiful sexy body,” she has issues with her appearance that she doesn’t mention on social media.

“I have an unhealthy relationship with food where I always feel ‘fat’ and starve myself,” Olivia wrote alongside a mirror image.

The theme of Plath's message here was simple, yet important:

Looks can be deceiving.

For the reality star, appearing like “a badass who has my life together” doesn’t mean she always feels that way.

You can't always believe what you see from people online, you know?

"There are a lot of times I lose it when I’m overwhelmed," Olivia says.

Plath concluded her hopefully helpful post by bringing up the idea of having “photos taken from good angles” when “not all angles are flattering.”

“I’m human. Social media is often a highlight reel, but just know that you aren’t alone,” Plath noted alongside a photo of her smiling in front of a waterfall.

“We all cry, we all break sometimes, we all have imperfect bodies and are doing the best we can.”

Late last year and early this year, Plath opened up about this same topic.

"I spent last New Year’s Eve feeling scared, alone, sobbing and contemplating suicide," she revealed in an Instagram post on New Year's Eve 2020.

Thankfully, such a feeling prompted Plath to seek professional assistance.

"I woke up on New Years Day and knew I needed to get help and surround myself with good people if I was going to make it," she continued.

"I decided to claim 2020 as my year - I had poured everything of me into other people, and I decided to focus on my happiness in 2020.

"Turns out that was a joke and a half."

Indeed, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it unfortunately was.

For the travel photographer, "2020 ended up being a year of learning instead of fun," she said in January.

"And I underestimated how much I actually needed that."

Plath -- who married Ethan Plath in October 2018 and whose relationship is chronicled on Welcome to Plathville -- told People Magazine awhile back that she's in therapy and doing all she can to work through her issues.

“I don’t know how different 2021 will be, but tonight I’m with people who love me instead of being alone. And I have another therapy appointment next week,” she continued when the year just kicked off.

“Instead of claiming this year for my happiness, I want to continue to learn and grow for the benefit of myself and others."

Amen.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.