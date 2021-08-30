Nene Leakes Says Husband is Near Death: I'm Totally Broken...

Nene Leakes has provided fans with an update on her husband, Gregg.

Tragically, it's not a positive one.

“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told the guests at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on Saturday, August 28.

Gregg was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, although he had been in remission for two years.

In June 2021, Nene revealed her husband was undergoing surgery to deal with the cancer’s return -- and he unexpectedly remained in the hospital for six weeks afterwards.

Nenels very unfortunate health update came after a fan at the aforementioned club requested Leakes wish her a happy birthday on stage... and then told the former Bravo star that she wasn't acting especially cheerful.

In response, Leakes reportedly grabbed the mic at the venue and explained why.

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now,” the Glee veteran replied.

“We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business.

"So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, ‘Happy birthday.’

"Okay? So please, give us some respect. Please, give us some love, okay?"

Nene and Gregg first married in 1997.

They got divorced in 2011 but then got remarried in 2013.

“If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different,” Nene said this summer, following the cancer having returned, addiing of Gregg:

“He’s different.

“I’d love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. And pray for me too."

On Sunday, Leakes shared a post to Instagram that seemed to address her husband's condition. And her feelings about it.

The message included an image featuring the word "Broken," along with a prayer hands emoji and a broken heart emoji.

There was no caption.

As he battled cancer in January 2019, Gregg admitted to taking his wife for granted, even issuing a public apology at the time.

“We always hurt the ones we Love.. because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” he wrote on Instagram back then.

“I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me.

"I Pray to God to get it together … She’s done NO wrong … this is ALL on me … Cancer WILL change your Life…”

Leakes was one of the original cast members on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She starred in the first seven seasons before returning as a main cast member for Seasons 10, 11, and 12.

We'll be keeping both Gregg and Nene in our thoughts over the next several days and weeks.

We beseech all readers to do the same.