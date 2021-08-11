Natalie Mordovtseva Leaves Mike Youngquist, Moves in with Gal Pal Juliana

There were more explosive moments on the final Happily Ever After? episode before the Tell All.

But few of the Season 6 couples had more final of a moment than Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva.

At the end of their third season on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, things ended not with a bang, but with a whimper.

This led to one of the most drawn out and awkwardly painful scenes in the show's history. Pulya, pulya, pulya.

Natalie had already been staying with her Russian friend, Juliana, for several weeks.

She decided that things with Mike could not be resolved, especially after his meltdown while filming confessional moments.

Unwilling, unable, or both to deal with it again, Natalie returned to Mike's home in Sequim to pack up her things and formally move out.

The issue wasn't where to go -- she already has a room at Juliana's house.

Instead, the issue was that she wanted to avoid Mike if possible. To grab her belongings and go.

Instead, Mike was waiting for her, wondering what was about to happen, perhaps hoping that they would have a chance to talk.

Of course, it's hard to feel sorry for a guy who's sitting next to a racist hate symbol in his home.

Additionally, those who have watched these two as partners, fiances, and spouses know them too well.

They both bear a significant portion of blame for how things have ended up.

What is deeply weird, however, was Natalie's demeanor during this scene.

She has always made confusing choices about what to do, what to say, what facial expressions to make, and more.

But seeing her adore her pet rat while essentially ignoring her husband, estranged or not, was bizarre.

"I just feel like we came to the point where it's terrible," Natalie plainly told Mike.

"I'm suffering a lot, I don't want us to fight anymore," she said.

Natalie expressed: "I'm tired to prove anything and I cannot be here."

Natalie felt like Mike wasn't listening, never really listened to her, or at least didn't act like it.

That's ... a fair assessment, to be honest, based upon what viewers saw.

Natalie had feared that Mike would try to talk her out of leaving, but he said very few words.

In fact, when Mike did speak, he sounded more like a sullen teenager muttering "whatever."

Many viewers suspect that he was simply too emotionally overwhelmed and was focusing upon not crying on camera.

Mike's anxieties about expressing his feelings or addressing Natalie's were a problem during the marriage as they clearly are now.

The most awkward scene did not involve Natalie at all, but featured Mike, his cat, and Juliana.

Juliana came in to use the restroom while Mike sat on the couch, unsure of what to say as his life fell apart.

Juliana shared a few words, telling him that things would be okay -- since he has his job and also his cat.

Juliana also told Mike that she, the woman letting Natalie move in with her, was willing to talk if he wanted to.

She then went over and hugged him, prompting a comedic moments that made many viewers laugh out loud.

The one-way hug was not reciprocated, but displaced MIke's hat, and they both fumbled to replace it.

Mike and Natalie, whether Mike's mother Trish believes it or not, clearly loved each other.

If they had not, they would not have both suffered so much during this relationship, or been left so heartbroken by its end.

But for Natalie, the relationship clearly ended weeks before reality sunk in for Mike. They might not be divorced yet, but it's over.