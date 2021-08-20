Mike Richards Steps Down as Jeopardy Host Amid Backlash to Podcast Remarks

Welp.

That didn't take long.

Mere days after the Internet exploded with a story about how brand new Jeopardy host Mike Richards had a history of taking shots at women on a podcast he fronted back in 2014... Richards is now out as Jeopardy host.

He resigned on Friday morning.

"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," Richads said in his statement.

"As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role.

"However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.

"As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today."

This marks quite the turn of events.

Alex Trebek, of course, hosted Jeopardy for decades, establishing himself as arguably the most beloved game show host of all-time.

He passed away in November, however.

Over the past few months, a rotating round of guest hosts have tried their hands at hosting -- only for the show to eventually settle on Richards, a curious choice because he had been serving as executive producer at the time.

Then, on Monday, The Ringer published a piece that included excerpts from The Randumb Show, a podcast from seven-plus years ago that, at the time, was billed as a behind-the-scenes look at his Mike's then-workplace, The Price Is Right.

These excerpts included some horribly disparaging quotes about women.

At one point, for example, Richards slammed his podcast co-host and former assistant Beth Triffon as a "booth ho" and a "booth slut" due to her past work at a trade show.

At another point, he trashed Triffon's female friends as "really frumpy and overweight" after seeing a photo of the ladies in their one-piece swimsuits at a lake.

In addition to making offensive comments about the opposite sex, Richards used a derogatory term for little people ... and a slur for people with mental disabilities.

He also made belittling remarks about people's economic status during conversations on the podcast.

"It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago," Richards said thisi week in response to the resurfaced remarks.

"Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

Alas, the mea culpa was not enough to save Richards' job.

In his resignation statement, Richards added that Sony Pictures Television will resume the search for a new permanent host for the syndicated game show.

"In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week," he said, concluding:

I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing.

I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.