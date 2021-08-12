Meri Brown: Living in Utah With New Boyfriend?

Old state?

New lover?

According to a shocking report in a popular supermarket tabloid, Meri Brown hasn't just returned to new native state fo Utah to check on her bed and breakfast.

She has returned their for good -- and is also done with Kody Brown. For good.

Yes, we know: You've heard a variation of this rumor for nearly a year now.

Meri herself has hinted at a split from her self-centered and greedy spiritual husband in one social media post after another, most recently stating for the online record that she doesn't care about Kody any longer.

Now, however, we have a source to back up this incessant chatter.

An anonymous source, granted. But still.

“Meri has relocated to Utah,” an insider told Life & Style this month, adding of Brown's living arrangements:

“[She] is staying at her great-grandparents’ home that’s now a bed and breakfast. She’s loving it there.”

In late July, Meri came right out and said she was heading out of Arizona, even expressing some hesitation about the trip.

The Sister Wives cast member made no mention of changing her address permanently or anything, though.

And she definitely didn't say she was breaking up with Kody, to whom she's been married (at first legally, and then just in a spiritual sense) since 1990.

“She’s trying to at least build a friendship with Kody for the sake of the reality show,” the same person told this same publication, claiming future episodes of Sister Wives will NOT feature the couple living as spouses.

“You’re not going to see them faking it for the cameras anymore."

This past season of the TLC show centered a great deal on Meri and Kody's romantic strife, with Kody even saying at one point he had stopped trying with his first wife.

He's the real bombshell from Life & Style, too:

Brown is dating someone!!!!!

“He’s very blue-collar. He’s not a fame seeker. He’s a nice person, which is what Meri needs,” the mole alleged to this outlet, adding:

“Her new man is a close friend of one of her sisters’ husbands.”

Kody divorced Meri in 2014 to marry Robyn and legally adopt three children from a previous relationship.

Overall, his 18 children range in age from 26 to 4 years old.

He only shares one of these kids, a daughter named Mariah, with Meri.

Meri, meanwhile, has sworn up and down that she loves Kody and is committed to their union.

But her messages are getting more and more cryptic these days.

"Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING?" Meri asked this summer, for example.

"Doesn't matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up. Sometimes it's just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something."

She added at the time:

"Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it. Don't worry.

"Power stance is ON! I'm BRAVE, I'm STRONG, I'm COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this! I will find MY tribe, the people who will STAND with me and not push against me.

"THOSE are the people that matter."

Meri doesn't seem like the only unhappy Sister Wife, either.

Christine Brown recently told followers she was on a cross country trip with kids, and not with Kody.

Janelle, for her part, also attended a family reunion just a few days ago. Also without Kody.

Might ALL the women be at last coming to their senses? And building a life that does not include their polygamist worse half?