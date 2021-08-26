Meri Brown Dumps Kody, Says It's Okay to "End a Toxic Relationship"

Meri Brown did not come right out and say it this week.

But she might as well have.

We mean... we know we've written about this on numerous occasions over the past several months, but it's only because Meri herself has written about it on numerous occasions over the past several months.

And now it seems to be more true than ever before:

Meri has left spiritual husband Kody.

Or so it appears, at least.

On Tuesday, August 24, the Sister Wives veteran took to her Instagram Story to share another inspiring message -- that also must be intrepreted as rather revealing when it comes to her "marriage."

We put the word marriage in quotes because Meri because Kody filed to divorce Meri n 2014; the two are not legally together in any way, shape or form.

Brown told her 553,000 followers this week to never say sorry for "ending a relationship that is toxic or doesn't make you happy."

She also advised to not feel any regret or remorse over the person "you were in the past and the mistakes you've already apologized for."

In typical Meri Brown fashion, she made no specific reference to Kody.

But there's no way of looking at this post, especially once you combine it with other similar posts, and not jump to the conclusion that Meri is citing her very own decision-making process here.

Late last month, Meri cited mental abuse in a social media message, raising major concerns across the TLC viewer board.

Just a few weeks prior, Meri screamed online about manipulation, once again prompting worry from fans and assumptions that she was talking ominously about the father of her daughter.

"Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING?" Meri asked in early July.

"Doesn't matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up. Sometimes it's just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something.

"Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it."

Throughout all of the latest Sister Wives season, Kody emphasized that the spark between himself and Meri was gone.

He admitted that the two never sleep together any more and also admitted that he's stopped even trying to make things work.

Simply put, I don't have any "romantic inclinations within our marriage," Kody said on air this spring about how he feels about Meri and being intimate with her in any way at all.

For approximately a year now... as they've seen this romance dwindle down to nothing on various episodes... fans have pressed Meri to leave Kody.

"I don’t know how you put up with it," one user wrote online last year, citing Robyn and adding of Kofy:

"He has his favorite, and we all know who it is. It is so obvious. You just keep doing you and being you Meri! My mom and I just love you!"

Same here.

Let's all now hope Meri has received this message loud and clear.

And has since taken the appropriate action.