Meghan Markle: Will She Ever Reveal Which Royal Made Racist Remark About Archie?

There were many shocking moments in Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview, but one that shocked the most viewers and generated the most controversy was probably a discussion having to do with Meghan's eldest child, Archie.

Meghan told a stunned Oprah that an unnamed royal expressed concern's about Archie's skin tone.

Apparently, this anonymous bigot claimed they were concerned that Archie would not be accepted by the public due to his appearance.

In all likelihood, of course, it was the bigot who harbored the concerns.

Meghan Markle In 2020

Ever since Meghan shared that shocking revelation with the world, theories and rumors have been spreading like wildfire.

But we're still no closer to knowing who made that wildly offensive remark.

According to a new report from Page Six, there was a period of time in which Meghan and Prince Harry were on the fence about revealing the identity of the anonymous racist.

Prince Harry Ogles His Wife

Before the interview, Meghan reportedly discussed the revelation with Oprah, but declined to name the guilty party.

“I think it would be very damaging to them," she told Winfrey.

During the interview, Harry echoed Meghan's sentiments while simultaneously down-playing the incident.

Meghan Markle with Oprah

“That conversation I’m never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward; I was a bit shocked,” Harry said in Oprah's questions on the subject.

Needless to say, "it was awkward" is a bit of an understatement, but we're sure Harry's heart was in the right place.

It makes sense that he wouldn't want to expose one of his family members, but it might be what the situation demands.

Meghan Markle Is 39!

Page Six also spoke to an anonymous palace insider, who pointed out that this controversy is unlikely to simply disappear:

“There is a feeling that if it’s ignored it will go away, but surely by now they should have learned that never happens?” the source said.

“There has to be some acknowledgment of understanding about what the Sussexes went through in order for there to be progress.”

Meghan In Red

Yes, you would think that by now, the royals would have come to terms with theb fact that their "never complain, never explain" approach to scandal is no longer effective.

But centuries-old institutions don't generally change their core policies over night.

And it seems that the royals are planning to stick with this policy until it brings about their ruin.

Our Duchess

Or until someone young and progressive takes the throne and decides to try and right the sinking ship.

Charles is next in line for the throne, but it seems unlikely that he'll be making any major changes.

And there's no telling what Prince William will do once he ascends -- if there's even a British Royal Family left at that point.

Harry and William

So ironically, the couple who left the royal family behind might be the only ones who have the power to drag the institution into the 21st century.

A good way to start would be to expose the sinister party who made that abhorrent comment about Archie.

But that's much easier said than done.

