Meghan Markle Furious at Obamas For Taking Royal Family's Side?

Last week, Barack Obama turned 60, and he celebrated with a star-studded bash on Martha's Vineyard.

You may have heard that there was a good deal of controversy surrounding the soiree, due to an alleged lack of concern for anti-Covid protocols.

In response to these concerns, the Obamas significantly scaled back the guest list -- which originally included about 600 attendees -- and announced that the party would now be "limited to family and close friends."

This meant delivering bad news to some A-list celebs who aren't used to being uninvited.

Several famous folk have come forward with amusing anecdotes about having their invitations withdrawn, and since it happened to so many movers and shakers, there's certainly no shame in it.

However, there's a rumor that some big names feel a twinge of embarrassment at having never received an invitation at all.

And the British press is obsessed with the idea that Meghan is one of the people who was shocked to be excluded from the original 600.

It's been almost 18 months since Meghan and Prince Harry moved to America, and in that time, they've made friends with some of the nation's most influential people.

But as great as it is to hang out with Hollywood's best and brightest, few couples anywhere in the world can compare to the Obamas when it comes to clout.

According to insiders, Meghan feels that her attendance at events such as Barack's birthday would send a message to the royals that she and Harry have been fully embraced by America's VIPs.

So it's not surprising that the royalist British tabloids have been delighting in the rumor that Harry and Meghan were snubbed.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest that the Duke and Duchess were not invited because the Obamas were uncomfortable with the way they cut ties with the Queen.

“It arguably will not have gone down particularly well with a couple that have always put ‘family first’ to see Harry and Meghan being so openly critical of their Royal relatives during their Oprah interview in March,” royal commentator Camilla Tominey wrote in The Telegraph.

“When the Obamas returned to the UK in 2016, they made a point of popping into Kensington Palace, where they were introduced to a then three-year-old Prince George, ready for bed in his dressing gown, before sitting down to dinner with William, Kate and Harry,” Tominey continued.

“Last October, the former President made a point of supporting Prince William’s newly launched Earthshot Prize.”

Tominey appears to be making way too much of the fact that the then-president met with the royal family during a visit to the UK.

It's also not at all surprising that Barack supported a humanitarian project launched by William -- and we're sure his endorsement had more to do with the project itself than with the person who started it.

Clearly, the UK tabloid press wants desperately to believe that the Obamas have chosen a side in this conflict, but it seems pretty obvious from their history that the couple prefers not to get involved in this sort of thing.

After all, Barack didn't earn the nickname "No-Drama Obama" because of his fondness for taking sides in petty beefs.