Meghan Markle: Bullied By Media Just Hours After Suffering Miscarriage

Back in June, Meghan Markle welcomed her second child -- a girl, mamed Lilibet.

The occasion was a joyous one, of course, but as Meghan had previously revealed, her efforts to give son Archie a younger sibling did not always go so smoothly.

Meghan suffered a miscarriage last year, and she's been admirably candid in discussing the tragedy publicly.

Naturally, however, she would prefer to share her story on her own terms, something the media simply won't allow.

Meghan offered an account of her miscarriage in a heart-breaking New York Times op ed published in November of last year.

But it wasn't until much later that we learned the paparazzi made this horrific experience even more painful.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears," the Duchess of Sussex wrote.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

It was an unprecedented moment of transparency and frankness from a member of the royal family, and in retrospect, it seems to have foreshadowed the honesty with which Meghan would share her story during her famous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

What she didn't reveal on either occasion, however, was the brutal fashion in which she was bullied by the tabloid press just hours after experiencing the greatest tragedy of her life.

However, royal journalist and friend of the Sussexes Omid Scobie tells the story in the new edition of his book Finding Freedom.

“What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV," Scobie wrote.

Indeed, a scathing piece in The Daily Mail published the week of Meghan's miscarriage blasted the Sussexes for getting into "a gas-guzzling SUV" after leaving the hospital.

The tabloid described the couple's Cadillac Escalade -- which was probably chosen for its tinted windows -- “as far from environmentally friendly as you can get."

Obviously, the editors couldn't have known that Meghan had just suffered a miscarriage.

But considering she was leaving a hospital in the aggressive paparazzi photos taken that day, perhaps they could have chosen to err on the side of compassion.

Of course, that wouldn't be in keeping with the business model preferred by most tabloid media outlets.

One of the saddest things about this situation is that it took place near the Sussexes' new home in Southern California.

This, of course, is exactly the sort of thing that led Harry and Meghan to flee London in search of a newer and freer life in the States.

To have their privacy so viciously invaded in America -- albeit by a British media outlet -- must have come as a crushing blow.

Unfortunately, that sort of unwanted attention will likely follow Harry and Meghan wherever they go.

We can only hope that in the future, it might be slightly more sympathetic.