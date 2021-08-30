Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Be Forgotten In 10 Years' Time, Royal Expert Claims

At the moment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among the most famous people on earth.

Though some critics predicted that the couple would fade into obscurity shortly after they departed the UK and resettled in California, that has certainly not been the case.

In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are more popular than ever these days, at least on this side of the pond.

No great surprise there -- fighting for your freedom against an oppressive British regime is a pretty American thing to do.

Anyway, Meghan and Harry's stars are still on the rise over a year since they departed London.

Meghan's Oprah interview was one of the television events of the year, and Harry is regarded by millions as a refreshing antidote to the staid stodginess of the royal family.

If you're one of the Sussexes' many haters, and you're hoping the couple will soon regret their decision to move to a sunnier, more friendly climate -- well, your outlook for the future seems bleak.

But you can take heart in the fact that there's one vicious troll who's still predicting that Harry and Meghan will soon be forgotten by Brits, Americans, and the entire world.

As we've discussed before, Meghan and Harry's situation bears a marked resemblance to that of King Edward VII and Wallis Simpson.

Like Meghan, Wallis was a divorced, American actress whose marriage into the royal family ignited a major scandal.

Edward was forced to abdicate in order to marry Simpson, and the two of them lived the rest of their lives in self-imposed exile in France, all but forgotten by the people of the UK.

Now, royal expert and documentary filmmaker Nick Bullen is predicting a similar fate for Meghan and Harry, with California standing in for France.

"It may seem far from now, but it will happen," Bullen said of the Sussexes' decline in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

"What will happen to Harry and Meghan ten years from now? Will they be the same stars they are now? Some historians have suggested that this is unlikely."

Yes, he's playing the Trumpian "some people are saying" game in order to avoid making an actual prediction of their own.

While they're some of the most celebrated SoCal citizens of the moment, Harry and Meghan will -- according to Bullen -- become mere "bit players" and "awkward guests" in the years to come.

"How long will Harry and [his wife] Meghan Markle's value stay at such a high level?" Bullen asked rhetorically, suggesting that the answer is "not long."

Obviously, Bullen's remarks are absurd for a number of reasons.

For starters, it's more difficult than ever to predict the rises and falls of current celebrities, and while Harry and Meghan's stuation bears some resemblance to that of Edward and Wallis, it's worth noting that that couple married back in 1937.

The world is a very different -- and slightly more accepting -- place now than it was then.

On top of that, Bullen speaks as though fame and notoriety are Harry and Meghan's paramount concerns.

There may come a time when they're not quite as well-known as they are today, but one Bullen and his ilk fail to understand is that the duke and duchess are likely to be just fine with that turn of events.

In fact, after the abuse they've endured at the hands of the media, they'd probably welcome obscurity with open arms!