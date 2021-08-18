Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Clashing Over Privacy Concerns?

In the been over a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to America, and the couple has done a surprisingly good job of interacting with the media on their own terms.

Sure, there have been invasions of privacy, including the one that led Harry and Meghan to sue a photographer who snapped pics through their window, but at least the war against prying eyes is less constant than it was in the UK.

The British tabloid media is notorious for their relentless pursuit of their favorite targets, and while the American press has certainly spilled a good deal of ink reporting on the feud within the royal family, they tend to be somewhat less invasive.

Of course, the Sussexes aren't looking to step away from the spotlight entirely.

In fact, Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview became one of the biggest media events of the year, a development that all parties involved surely anticipated.

And the couple is using their notoriety as a launch pad for a number of personal projects, some of which are for profit, and all of which have admirable humanitarian goals.

For example, Meghan and Harry's Netflix deal will surely result in content that's designed to uplift, educate, and enlighten -- but the couple will also receive $100 million for their efforts.

That's nothing new, as both Meghan and Harry have been involved in various philanthropic projects throughout their lives.

They've both used their fame to draw attention to these ventures, but now, they're looking to live quieter lives, which means they have to answer the difficult question of how much privacy they're willing to sacrifice in order to help their respective causes.

For years now, Harry has been the number one advocate of the Invictus Games, which is described as "an international sporting event or wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women, both serving and veterans."

A former serviceman himself, the cause is obviously very near and dear to Harry's heart.

This year's games have once again been postponed due to the pandemic, but Harry is already working on an Invictus documentary for Netflix.

And with the recent news out of Afghanistan, the project is more timely than ever.

And so, in the weeks to come, Harry will be returning to the UK with a camera crew in tow.

Insiders say he'll be meeting with Invictus competitors and reuniting with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Given the appalling treatment she's received from her in-laws, perhaps it's not surprising there are reports that Meghan disapproves of the project, which will likely help to rehabilitate the public image of the Windsor clan.

But Harry apparently feels there's no way for him to film in London without involving his family in some way, and thus, the project is a go.

Already, the news is attracting criticism from some of the most vile members of the British press, including alleged royal expert Charles Rae, who bashed Harry and Meghan in a recent radio interview.

“It’s another example of him and his wife breaching their own privacy again," Rae said, according to The Sun.

“I can hardly wait, I am sitting here with bated breath, please bring it on... Let me see another load of woke, stuffy nonsense,"

Yes, Harry and Meghan are still the UK media's favorite punching bags, so it's not hard to see why the Duchess of Sussex might have mixed feelings about Harry's latest project.

But regardless of how he feels about it personally, it's likely that Harry believes there's no backing out at this point.