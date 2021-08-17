Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Afghanistan, Haiti, Everything Awful in the World Right Now

For a number of devastating reasons, there's very little one can say about the state of the world right now.

But that doesn't mean Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't give it a shot.

Faced with a global surge in coronavirus cases, along with a massive earthquake in a Haiti and the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in the wake of American troop withdrawal...

... the famous couple has released a statement through its official website.

"The world is exceptionally fragile right now," the Duke and Duchess said in their message.

"As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.

"As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

"And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared."

Harry and Meghan then called for on folks to take action and to assist where and however they can.

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not," they continued.

"And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It's easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action -- together."

Earlier this week, 7.2-magintude of an earthquake struck Haiti, killing hundreds.

Around almost the same time, American troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan after a 20-plus year engagement.

Taliban forces then swooped in and took over the country's capital city of Kabul, once again seizing control of a nation that once had hopes and dreams of becoming a Democracy -- if not, at the very least, a more democratic and free state.

Throughout these crises, the Delta Variant of the coronavirus has continued to rage, overrunning hospitals and taking countless lives across the globe.

In response, Harry and Meghan have asked for people to join them in "supporting a number of organizations doing critical work."

They have urged "those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leaders' Summit."

Added the spouses:

"As an international community, it is the decisions we make now -- to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet—that will prove our humanity."

The expecting parents proceeded to detail their own commitment via their charitable organization, Archewell.

"Like many of you, we are closely watching the crises happening across the world right now, and we are heartbroken," the organization stated.

"Archewell is committed to putting our values into action.

"We hope to do what we can to meet the moment by offering support to the military community and the troops who served in Afghanistan, as well as to the Afghan people facing violence and terror."

At the bottom of its website, Archewell listed information for numerous organizations, including World Central Kitchen, Women for Afghan Women, Afghanaid, Mercy Corps and Invictus.

"We recognize that many of you may feel helpless right now as you watch the state of the world spin rapidly," it wrote.

"It can feel disorienting and defeating, but we have faith in the power of shared purpose, action, and commitment to our collective well-being."

For his part, Harry also shared a statement on the Twitter account of the Invictus Games Foundation, of which he is founder and patron.

"What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community," wrote Harry, who conducted two tours of duty to Afghanistan during his 10 years with the British Army.

"Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network—and the wider military community -- to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."