Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton: Working TOGETHER on Netflix Project?!

Well, this is a refreshing change of pace.

For years now, we've been hearing endless rumors about the feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

But a report that the duchesses are actually getting along and collaborating on a project?

This story may well be the first of its kind!

Yes, according to Us Weekly Kate and Meghan have finally settled their differences.

Or at the very least, they've decided to throw the media off their trail by pretending that they've settled their differences.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” a source told the outlet.

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

Harry and Meghan made a deal with Netflix shortly after they arrived in America.

So this rumored collaboration with Kate might benefit Meghan in two ways:

She can provide content for the streaming giant, as per their arrangement, while at the same time inching one step closer to a healthier relationship with her sister-in-law.

“Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them,” the insider continued.

And while Meghan might be getting most of the credit for helping to broker a peace deal, it seems that Kate is at least equally responsible for any recent progress on that front.

Insiders say that Kate began reaching out to Meghan shortly after the latter welcomed her second child earlier this year.

Meghan was understandably wary at first, but she eventually decided to give her old rival the benefit of the doubt.

And while it might be quite some time before the duchesses come face-to-face again, it seems the ocean -- and the pandemic -- that separates them hasn't stopped them from rebuilding their bond.

And for Kate, it appears that burying the hatchet with Meghan is just step one of her master plan.

According to Kate's outspoken uncle, Gary Goldsmith, Kate is planning to bring an end to all of the rifts that have separated the royal family in recent years.

“If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can,” he said in a recent interview.

“Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can … She’s trying to mediate.”

It makes sense that Kate would take it upon herself to re-unify the Windsor clan, which has been torn apart by the events of recent years.

After all, William is still second in line to the throne, but seeing as Prince Charles is currently 72 years old, it might not be long before his eldest son is wearing the crown.

The situation has become so dire in recent months that it's prompted talk of abolishing the institution of the royal family.

So perhaps Kate just wants to make peace within the family she married into.

But it seems more likely that she sees it as her mission to rescue the monarchy from the brink of total collapse.